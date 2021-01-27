 

In Memory of Henry “Bud” Boucher

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 16:31  |  38   |   |   

San Diego, California, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) (“Tesoro”), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., regrets to announce the unexpected death of its former President and Company founder, Henry “Bud” Boucher. While Mr. Boucher had no part in the creation of HUMBL, it was his desire to provide his loyal shareholders with a strong asset that enabled the merger between the two companies.

Tesoro’s Capital Markets Advisor, George Sharp, stated. “When Henry and I first spoke several months ago about finding Tesoro a merger candidate, he spoke about how he wanted to leave a legacy for his long time shareholders. He was extremely proud about the deal he made with HUMBL and spoke in glowing terms about the entire team and the Company’s progress, post-merger. Henry and I became good friends in a short period of time and I will miss him.

Tesoro President and CEO, Brian Foote, remarked, “The shareholders of Tesoro/HUMBL owe a debt of gratitude to Henry Boucher. His dedication to his shareholders is a testament to his spirit and we would like to express our deepest sympathies to his entire family. HUMBL is committed to Henry’s goals of success and prosperity for its shareholders.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a new, Web 3 platform that seamlessly connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL uses new technologies like blockchain to deliver the HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet, HUMBL Studios online merchant listings and HUMBL Financial services products.

HUMBL is working to reduce costs, accelerate processing speeds and improve financial technology access for customers around the world. *Award-winning refers to World Blockchain Summit (WBS) – North America Startup of the Year in 2019.

The HUMBL Mobile App will deliver more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle and Venmo.

Legal Disclaimers

HUMBL Financial is not a broker dealer, transactional intermediary, counterparty or investment advisor. HUMBL Financial is not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an Investment Advisor. HUMBL Financial does not provide investment or trading advice. Any investment decision a user of the HUMBL Financial platform may make is solely at his or her own discretion and risk. Trading in financial instruments is risky and can result in losses greater than the trader’s initial deposit. Hypothetical back-testing and real-time track records should not be relied upon in predicting future performance. HUMBL Financial and its agents, brokers, affiliates or employees do not prepare and cannot be responsible for data and data compilation contained in or derived from back-testing and simulation features.

Safe Harbor Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC
investors@HUMBLpay.com


Tesoro Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

In Memory of Henry “Bud” Boucher San Diego, California, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP) (“Tesoro”), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., regrets to announce the unexpected death of its former President and Company founder, Henry “Bud” …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
McPhy's 2020 revenue increased by 20% and firm orders by 75 %: a very good business trend highlighted by emblematic projects
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Financial Division