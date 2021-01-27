 

Successive Technologies is Now an Umbraco Gold Partner

NOIDA, India, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, an India-based next-gen technology services company has been awarded Gold Partner status by Umbraco. This is the highest level of partnership level and allows Successive to access exclusive Umbraco resources and do more for its Clients than before. 

Umbraco is an easy-to-manage content management system that allows users to create and maintain high-quality and high-performance websites. With over 500,000+ websites running on the Umbraco platform, it is among the top 5 most popular server applications in the world. 

The Umbraco Gold partnership enables Successive Technologies to gain exclusive benefits that will enable the company to not only deliver more to the clients but also contribute towards the development of the platform. 

Sid Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at Successive, said:

"We're pleased to be a part of Umbraco's ever-growing Gold Partner community. As a business, we are excited to understand how we can unravel this partnership's mutual benefit and combine our deep technology capabilities with the brilliant Umbraco team to continue to deliver first-class websites to our customers."

Jake Compton from Umbraco HQ added,

"We are thrilled to have Successive Technologies join the Umbraco Gold Partner family. Their immense knowledge and skill in both Umbraco and other web technologies make Successive an exceptional asset to the Umbraco community. We look forward to being part of their future accomplishments."

As a Gold Partner, Successive looks forward to creating innovative, advanced, and cutting-edge solutions by leveraging direct access to Umbraco HQ for ongoing support and certified developer training. 

About Successive Technologies

Founded in 2012, Successive is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for modern business speed. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. Our innovative approaches thought process, and automation mindset help businesses build a strong business transformation foundation and customer satisfaction. 

For more information, please visit www.successive.tech.

