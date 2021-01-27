 

Perspecta Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Perspecta Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRSP

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Perspecta to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash.

On behalf of Perspecta shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Perspecta shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

