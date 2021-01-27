Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Perspecta to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash.

On behalf of Perspecta shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.