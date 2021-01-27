SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd announced today that SolarArise India Projects

Private Limited ("SolarArise") has commissioned a 75 Megawatt ("MW") Solar PV

plant in Khera village, Budaun District, state of Uttar Pradesh delivering clean

energy to over 100,000 people in Northern India.



In 2018, ThomasLloyd, a leader in impacting investing in emerging markets,

invested in Delhi-based SolarArise alongside the Global Energy Efficiency and

Renewable Energy Fund ("GEEREF"), advised by the European Investment Bank Group,

and Kotak Mahindra managed Core Infrastructure India Fund ("CIIF").





The new solar plant operates under Talettutayi Solar Projects Five PrivateLimited has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with the state governmentUttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The plant is expected togenerate approximately 120 million kilowatt-hours per year of clean energy inUttar Pradesh state.Commenting on this new development, Nandita Sahgal Tully, Managing DirectorInfrastructure Asset Management at ThomasLloyd said: "We are delighted that ourpartnership with SolarArise continues to grow and are pleased to have madesignificant progress through the successful commissioning of this new siteagainst the challenging backdrop triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is amajor achievement by the entire team at SolarArise and we commend them for theirefforts."SolarArise's current portfolio of 384 MW (DC) comprises of six operationalplants, across four states in India with a total capacity of 234 MW. Capacityfor an additional 150 MW is already funded. All plants benefit from long-termpower purchase agreements with either central government or statecounterparties.Tony Coveney, Managing Director, Co-Head of Infrastructure Asset Management atThomasLloyd adds: "This new solar energy plant will provide clean energy to morethan 100,000 people in the Uttar Pradesh region. This development is in linewith the ThomasLloyd ethos of investing in projects that have a positive impacton the environment, society and communities. We are proud to be part of anotherproject that realises the universal goal for a clean-energy future.SolarArise Founder and Director, Mr. Anil Nayar, said: "Our experienced teamsworked closely with our contractors, allowing us to deliver this project aheadof schedule, despite the operating challenges we faced from the global COVID-19pandemic. Throughout this time we worked diligently ensuring the health andwell-being of our employees. Renewable energy is needed now more than ever, ascommunities across India are realising the importance of a clean climate."About SolarArise India Projects Private LimitedSolarArise is an Indian focused project developer which develops, owns andoperates grid-connected solar PV projects in India. The company was founded byJames Abraham, Anil Nayar and Tanya Singhal in 2014 backed by GEEREF, CIIF andThomasLloyd Group. Together they have significant experience in technology R&D,policy advocacy, execution, regulatory liaising, financing and operations ofsolar assets. Further information can be found at: http://www.solararise.comAbout ThomasLloyd GroupThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading thenecessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively onthe financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in theinfrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of servicescomprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investingsolutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, aswell as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003 and headquartered inZurich, ThomasLloyd is one of the world's leading impact investors and providersof climate financing. ThomasLloyd is a signatory to the United Nations-supportedPrinciples of Responsible Investment. As at 30 September 2020, ThomasLloyd wasmanaging USD 1.5 billion of capital in sustainable infrastructure. Furtherinformation can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com