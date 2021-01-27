SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh
Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd announced today that SolarArise India Projects
Private Limited ("SolarArise") has commissioned a 75 Megawatt ("MW") Solar PV
plant in Khera village, Budaun District, state of Uttar Pradesh delivering clean
energy to over 100,000 people in Northern India.
In 2018, ThomasLloyd, a leader in impacting investing in emerging markets,
invested in Delhi-based SolarArise alongside the Global Energy Efficiency and
Renewable Energy Fund ("GEEREF"), advised by the European Investment Bank Group,
and Kotak Mahindra managed Core Infrastructure India Fund ("CIIF").
The new solar plant operates under Talettutayi Solar Projects Five Private
Limited has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with the state government
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The plant is expected to
generate approximately 120 million kilowatt-hours per year of clean energy in
Uttar Pradesh state.
Commenting on this new development, Nandita Sahgal Tully, Managing Director
Infrastructure Asset Management at ThomasLloyd said: "We are delighted that our
partnership with SolarArise continues to grow and are pleased to have made
significant progress through the successful commissioning of this new site
against the challenging backdrop triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a
major achievement by the entire team at SolarArise and we commend them for their
efforts."
SolarArise's current portfolio of 384 MW (DC) comprises of six operational
plants, across four states in India with a total capacity of 234 MW. Capacity
for an additional 150 MW is already funded. All plants benefit from long-term
power purchase agreements with either central government or state
counterparties.
Tony Coveney, Managing Director, Co-Head of Infrastructure Asset Management at
ThomasLloyd adds: "This new solar energy plant will provide clean energy to more
than 100,000 people in the Uttar Pradesh region. This development is in line
with the ThomasLloyd ethos of investing in projects that have a positive impact
on the environment, society and communities. We are proud to be part of another
project that realises the universal goal for a clean-energy future.
SolarArise Founder and Director, Mr. Anil Nayar, said: "Our experienced teams
worked closely with our contractors, allowing us to deliver this project ahead
of schedule, despite the operating challenges we faced from the global COVID-19
pandemic. Throughout this time we worked diligently ensuring the health and
well-being of our employees. Renewable energy is needed now more than ever, as
communities across India are realising the importance of a clean climate."
About SolarArise India Projects Private Limited
SolarArise is an Indian focused project developer which develops, owns and
operates grid-connected solar PV projects in India. The company was founded by
James Abraham, Anil Nayar and Tanya Singhal in 2014 backed by GEEREF, CIIF and
ThomasLloyd Group. Together they have significant experience in technology R&D,
policy advocacy, execution, regulatory liaising, financing and operations of
solar assets. Further information can be found at: http://www.solararise.com
About ThomasLloyd Group
ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in
Zurich, ThomasLloyd is one of the world's leading impact investors and providers
of climate financing. ThomasLloyd is a signatory to the United Nations-supported
Principles of Responsible Investment. As at 30 September 2020, ThomasLloyd was
managing USD 1.5 billion of capital in sustainable infrastructure. Further
information can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com
Media Contact:
ThomasLloyd Group
Anneliese Diedrichs
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone +41 79 659 65 13
mailto:Anneliese.diedrichs@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/103578/4823494
OTS: ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management GmbH
