 

SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.01.2021, 19:30  |  47   |   |   

Zurich (ots) - ThomasLloyd announced today that SolarArise India Projects
Private Limited ("SolarArise") has commissioned a 75 Megawatt ("MW") Solar PV
plant in Khera village, Budaun District, state of Uttar Pradesh delivering clean
energy to over 100,000 people in Northern India.

In 2018, ThomasLloyd, a leader in impacting investing in emerging markets,
invested in Delhi-based SolarArise alongside the Global Energy Efficiency and
Renewable Energy Fund ("GEEREF"), advised by the European Investment Bank Group,
and Kotak Mahindra managed Core Infrastructure India Fund ("CIIF").

The new solar plant operates under Talettutayi Solar Projects Five Private
Limited has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with the state government
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The plant is expected to
generate approximately 120 million kilowatt-hours per year of clean energy in
Uttar Pradesh state.

Commenting on this new development, Nandita Sahgal Tully, Managing Director
Infrastructure Asset Management at ThomasLloyd said: "We are delighted that our
partnership with SolarArise continues to grow and are pleased to have made
significant progress through the successful commissioning of this new site
against the challenging backdrop triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a
major achievement by the entire team at SolarArise and we commend them for their
efforts."

SolarArise's current portfolio of 384 MW (DC) comprises of six operational
plants, across four states in India with a total capacity of 234 MW. Capacity
for an additional 150 MW is already funded. All plants benefit from long-term
power purchase agreements with either central government or state
counterparties.

Tony Coveney, Managing Director, Co-Head of Infrastructure Asset Management at
ThomasLloyd adds: "This new solar energy plant will provide clean energy to more
than 100,000 people in the Uttar Pradesh region. This development is in line
with the ThomasLloyd ethos of investing in projects that have a positive impact
on the environment, society and communities. We are proud to be part of another
project that realises the universal goal for a clean-energy future.

SolarArise Founder and Director, Mr. Anil Nayar, said: "Our experienced teams
worked closely with our contractors, allowing us to deliver this project ahead
of schedule, despite the operating challenges we faced from the global COVID-19
pandemic. Throughout this time we worked diligently ensuring the health and
well-being of our employees. Renewable energy is needed now more than ever, as
communities across India are realising the importance of a clean climate."

About SolarArise India Projects Private Limited

SolarArise is an Indian focused project developer which develops, owns and
operates grid-connected solar PV projects in India. The company was founded by
James Abraham, Anil Nayar and Tanya Singhal in 2014 backed by GEEREF, CIIF and
ThomasLloyd Group. Together they have significant experience in technology R&D,
policy advocacy, execution, regulatory liaising, financing and operations of
solar assets. Further information can be found at: http://www.solararise.com

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the
necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on
the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the
infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services
comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors.
In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing
solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as
well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage,
investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in
Zurich, ThomasLloyd is one of the world's leading impact investors and providers
of climate financing. ThomasLloyd is a signatory to the United Nations-supported
Principles of Responsible Investment. As at 30 September 2020, ThomasLloyd was
managing USD 1.5 billion of capital in sustainable infrastructure. Further
information can be found at: http://www.thomas-lloyd.com

Media Contact:

ThomasLloyd Group
Anneliese Diedrichs
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone +41 79 659 65 13
mailto:Anneliese.diedrichs@thomas-lloyd.com
http://www.thomas-lloyd.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/103578/4823494
OTS: ThomasLloyd Global Asset Management GmbH


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh ThomasLloyd announced today that SolarArise India Projects Private Limited ("SolarArise") has commissioned a 75 Megawatt ("MW") Solar PV plant in Khera village, Budaun District, state of Uttar Pradesh delivering clean energy to over 100,000 people …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
immowelt Prognose: Trotz Corona steigen die Mieten von gebrauchten Wohnungen bis Ende des Jahres um bis zu 6 Prozent
Abgasskandal: Bundesgerichtshof äußert sich erstmals zu Thermofenster / Daimler in der Defensive
SKODA AUTO beschleunigt seine digitale Transformation mit AccelerateIT und Microsoft (FOTO)
Einzelhandelsmieten entwickelten sich im Corona-Jahr 2020 regional stark uneinheitlich / ...
Leseempfehlungen zur ITB Berlin NOW: Die besten Publikationen zum Thema Sustainable Responsiblity (FOTO)
Dispo: 5,6 Mio. Deutsche sind zum Jahresbeginn in den Miesen
Misere des Erneuerbare Energien-Ausbaus setzt sich auch 2021 fort: Deutsche Umwelthilfe identifiziert die sieben größten Probleme des EEG
Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) Erhält Diamant-Status Für Gesundheitsschutz An Bord
Mehr Zeit für die Familie sorgt für Wachstumsschub bei Ravensburger (FOTO)
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Corona-Krankmeldungen: Ältere Berufstätige und Branchen wie Pflege- und Kinderbetreuung stärker betroffen
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
VW-Dieselgate 2.0 vor dem Landgericht Duisburg: Nachgewiesene Abgasmanipulation beim EA288 (FOTO)
Iyuno Media Group schließt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von SDI Media
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Die Kosten für die neue CO2-Abgabe reduzieren - mit einem Kaminfeuer
Neu oder gebraucht, cash oder auf Kredit: Beim Autokauf zahlen die meisten in bar (FOTO)
Die besten Aktien der Welt Mit hochwertigen Wachstumsunternehmen langfristig Rendite erzielen
Im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler findet am 25. Januar 2021 die erste mündliche Verhandlung in ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:43 Uhr
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private Placement for the KfW-IPEX Bank Arrangement Fee and the Ordering of the Long Lead Time Equipment From Metso/Outotec
19:38 Uhr
Andrea Orcel ist neuer CEO der Unicredit
19:36 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Verdächtiges Paket bei Impfstoffhersteller Astrazeneca gesichert
19:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP 5/Impfstoff-Streit mit Astrazeneca: Keine Lösung in Sicht
19:35 Uhr
Intercept Company Statement on Analyst Note
19:34 Uhr
Bidens Klima-Beauftragter Kerry will USA zum Vorbild machen
19:33 Uhr
Frontex-Einsatz in Ungarn nach EuGH-Urteil ausgesetzt
19:30 Uhr
Brompton Funds Provides Update on Dividend Growth Split Corp.
19:27 Uhr
Canada's History and Diverse Culture Captured on Two New Gold Royal Canadian Mint Masterpieces
19:25 Uhr
Bericht: Bundesregierung rettet Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof(1) 