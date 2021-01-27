 

Werner Enterprises Announces Sale of Werner Global Logistics to Scan Global Logistics Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 22:05  |  27   |   |   

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) (“Werner”), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced the sale of its Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to Scan Global Logistics Group (“SGL”). Werner Logistics will continue to provide North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services. Werner also entered into an agreement with SGL to offer comprehensive international logistics solutions to its existing and future North American customers. WGL provides services to customers with international freight forwarding operations primarily in the United States, China and Mexico.

Through the agreement with SGL, WGL customers will benefit from SGL’s expansive network of over 115 locations across the globe, their modern transportation management technology, global multi-channel service offerings and SGL’s ability to provide local and international solutions in new trade lanes across the Asian Pacific, European, Middle-Eastern and Latin American markets. The strategic selection of SGL was based on their close alignment with Werner’s customer-centric business practices, associate-focused business approach and global logistics expertise. SGL has logistics and freight forwarding operations in over 30 countries and has over 40 offices in North America.

“After working with the SGL team and understanding their core values and capabilities, I am excited for WGL’s international customers, associates and transportation partners worldwide,” said Werner’s Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “We are proud of the global operation WGL has built and are confident it will continue to succeed as part of the SGL family. Going forward, we remain committed to our North American logistics capabilities in truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.” Werner will continue to focus its resources, talent and technology by providing superior truckload and logistics services in North America.

“Innovative solutions in logistics has been our focus for over three decades,” said SGL’s North American Chief Operating Officer - International Julien Ranzato. “Werner’s established culture, leadership, network and core values are a great fit for us, and we look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship with Werner on international and domestic business opportunities that will result from this strategic partnership.”

WGL’s freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments generated $53 million of revenues in fiscal year 2020. The WGL sale is expected to result in a gain of one cent per diluted share and close on February 26, 2021. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. BG Strategic Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to Werner.

Werner was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America. Werner maintains its corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes North American truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile services.

SGL has been in the international freight forwarding business since 1975 and is headquartered in Denmark, with North American headquarters in Seattle, WA, USA.  SGL’s business activities focus on international freight-forwarding services worldwide primarily by air and sea, with supporting IT, logistics, warehousing and road services. The SGL Group maintains offices in 30 countries on 6 continents.   SGL’s main focus is to create solutions to complex logistics challenges.  For more information please visit www.scangl.com.

Werner’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN.” For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: John J. Steele
Executive Vice President, Treasurer
and Chief Financial Officer
(402) 894-3036

 


Werner Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Werner Enterprises Announces Sale of Werner Global Logistics to Scan Global Logistics Group OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) (“Werner”), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced the sale of its Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Ooredoo Algeria deploys Nokia’s cloud-native core software to prepare for the future
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Werner Enterprises Announces Investment in TuSimple
30.12.20
Werner Enterprises to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Earnings Call on February 4, 2021