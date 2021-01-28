 

ZIM Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the
"Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of
experience, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO")
of 14,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 per ordinary share.

ZIM has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to additional
2,175,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The ordinary
shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January
28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ZIM", and the offering is expected to close
on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays are acting as global
coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities are acting as joint
bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was previously
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number:
333-251822) and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. Copies of the
registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at
http://www.sec.gov/ . This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.
A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York
11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention:
Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at
1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Barclays
Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at
barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities
in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.

About ZIM

ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership
positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is
one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing
customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a
reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service
excellence.

Media:
Avner Shats
shats.avner@zim.com
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

Investor Relations:
Leon Berman
The IGB Group
lberman@igbir.com

ZIM-F

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg

ZIM Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of experience, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 14,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 …

