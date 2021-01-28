ZIM Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Haifa, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (the

"Company"), a global container liner shipping company with over 75 years of

experience, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO")

of 14,500,000 ordinary shares at a price of $15.00 per ordinary share.



ZIM has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to additional

2,175,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The ordinary

shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on January

28, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ZIM", and the offering is expected to close

on February 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.







coordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities are acting as joint

bookrunners for the proposed initial public offering.



A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was previously

filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number:

333-251822) and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. Copies of the

registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website at

http://www.sec.gov/ . This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,

c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York

11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention:

Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at

1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and Barclays

Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,

Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email at

barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of

an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities

in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be

unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any

such state or jurisdiction.



About ZIM



ZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership

positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is

one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing

customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a

reputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and service

excellence.



Media:

Avner Shats

shats.avner@zim.com

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.



Investor Relations:

Leon Berman

The IGB Group

lberman@igbir.com



ZIM-F



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpg



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119264/4823604

OTS: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.





Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC., and Barclays are acting as globalcoordinators and Jefferies and Clarksons Platou Securities are acting as jointbookrunners for the proposed initial public offering.A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was previouslyfiled with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number:333-251822) and declared effective by the SEC on January 27, 2021. Copies of theregistration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC website athttp://www.sec.gov/ . This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.A copy of the prospectus may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc.,c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention:Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at1-866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and BarclaysCapital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847 or by email atbarclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation ofan offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securitiesin any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would beunlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of anysuch state or jurisdiction.About ZIMZIM is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadershippositions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM isone of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providingcustomers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with areputation for industry leading transit times, schedule reliability and serviceexcellence.Media:Avner Shatsshats.avner@zim.comZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.Investor Relations:Leon BermanThe IGB Grouplberman@igbir.comZIM-FLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/827161/ZIM_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119264/4823604OTS: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.