Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Horizon closed 2020 with record quarterly top– and bottom–line results, supported by continued strength in mortgage lending and other fee–generating businesses, the benefits of our work to deleverage and optimize returns on total earning assets, and favorable deferral trends and credit quality metrics,” Chairman and CEO Craig M. Dwight said. “Entering the new year with strong liquidity, capital, and reserves, we see clear opportunities to enhance the bank’s operating efficiency, deepen in–market retail and commercial customer relationships, and help to strengthen our resilient Indiana and Michigan communities in 2021.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Earned record net income of $21.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $18.5 million, or $0.41 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Grew pre–tax, pre–provision net income to a record $26.9 million for the quarter, compared to $26.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. This non–GAAP financial measure is utilized by banks to provide a greater understanding of pre–tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Net Income” table below.)



Grew net interest income to a record $43.6 million for the quarter, compared to $43.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted net interest income for the quarter was $45.0 million compared to $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)



Reported return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.49% and return on average common equity (“ROACE”) of 12.79% in the quarter, as well as adjusted ROAA of 1.56% and adjusted ROACE of 13.33%, excluding the impact of gains on sale of investment securities and prepayment penalties on borrowings, net of tax. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Common Equity” tables below.)



Grew mortgage–related non–interest income by 8.5% from the linked quarter and 138.6% from the prior year period, with gain on mortgage loan sales of $7.8 million and net mortgage servicing income of $327,000. The bank originated $186.1 million in mortgage loans during the quarter, down 10.1% from the third quarter of 2020 and up 63.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019.



Total non–interest income, excluding securities gains, grew to a record $17.1 million, up 9.6% from the linked quarter and 43.5% from the prior year period, supported by increases in mortgage–related gains and servicing income, banking and fiduciary fees.



Reported net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.34% and adjusted NIM of 3.44%, with reported NIM declining by 5 basis points and adjusted NIM increasing by 17 basis points from the third quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin” table for the definition of this non–GAAP calculation). An estimated 18 basis points attributed to PPP lending improved the margin, offset by an estimated 10 and 7 basis point compression, respectively, attributed to the subordinated notes and excess liquidity held during the quarter, for both NIM and adjusted NIM.



Increased the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) by 1.3% during the quarter and 222.8% year–to–date to $57.0 million at period end, representing 1.47% of total loans, reflecting January 2020 implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) accounting method and prudent increases in the allocation for the Company’s identified stressed portfolios. ACL at period end also represented 1.55% of loans excluding $208.9 million in Federal Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, and 212.7% of non–performing loans.



COVID–19 deferral levels improved to 3.5% of total loans at period end, compared to 4.1% on September 30, 2020 and 14.3% on June 30, 2020 and the bank experienced no material specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures in 2020.



Maintained solid asset quality metrics, including non–performing and delinquent loans representing 0.69% and 0.19% of total loans, respectively, at December 31, 2020, while net charge–offs were 0.01% of average loans for the period.



The efficiency ratio for the period was 57.54% compared to 55.59% for the third quarter of 2020. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 56.48% compared to 56.64% for the third quarter of 2020. (See the “Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio” tables below.)



Horizon’s tangible book value per share increased from $10.63 at December 31, 2019 to $11.78 at December 31, 2020, which includes the accounting adjustment for CECL as of January 1, 2020. This represents the highest tangible book value per share in the Company’s history. (See the “Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share” tables below.)



Maintained strong liquidity position including approximately $1.6 billion in cash and investment securities, which is approximately 26.3% of total assets, and approximately $1.0 billion in unused availability on lines of credit, at December 31, 2020.



Horizon has reported over thirty years of uninterrupted dividends and as of year–end had in excess of $127 million in cash at the holding company, which provides us with considerable future optionality to build shareholder value.

Summary

For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 2020 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 43,622 $ 43,397 $ 41,519 Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.39 % 3.58 % Adjusted net interest margin 3.44 % 3.27 % 3.49 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Asset Yields and Funding Costs 2020 2020 2019 Interest earning assets 4.05 % 3.90 % 4.57 % Interest bearing liabilities 0.94 % 0.67 % 1.24 %

The yield on interest earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2020 was impacted by PPP loans and higher liquidity levels. Horizon estimates PPP loans increased the yield by 15 basis points and higher liquidity levels compressed the yield by 8 basis points. Horizon estimates PPP loans decreased the yield on interest earning assets by 6 basis point for the third quarter of 2020. The funding costs on interest bearing liabilities increased by an estimated 37 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020 as a result of prepayment penalties on borrowings.

For the Three Months Ended Non–interest Income and December 31, September 30, December 31, Mortgage Banking Income 2020 2020 2019 Total non–interest income $ 19,733 $ 16,700 $ 11,934 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 7,815 8,813 3,119 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 327 (1,308 ) 294





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Non–interest Expense 2020 2020 2019 Total non–interest expense $ 36,453 $ 33,407 $ 30,432 Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.47 % 2.30 % 2.32 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Credit Quality 2020 2020 2019 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47 % 1.39 % 0.49 % Non–performing loans to total loans 0.69 0.72 0.58 Percent of net charge–offs to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 0.02 0.02





CECL Adoption Allowance for December 31, January 1, Net Reserve Build December 31, Credit Losses 2019 Impact 2020 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 Commercial $ 11,996 $ 13,618 $ 25,614 $ 6,936 $ 6,597 $ 648 $ 2,415 $ 42,210 Retail Mortgage 923 4,048 4,971 683 178 (368 ) (844 ) 4,620 Warehouse 1,077 — 1,077 (22 ) 135 60 17 1,267 Consumer 3,671 4,911 8,582 599 (260 ) 889 (880 ) 8,930 Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) $ 17,667 $ 22,577 $ 40,244 $ 8,196 $ 6,650 $ 1,229 $ 708 $ 57,027 ACL / Total Loans 0.49 % 1.10 % 1.47 % Acquired Loan Discount (“ALD”) $ 20,228 $ (2,786 ) $ 17,442 $ (1,436 ) $ (1,532 ) $ (1,541 ) $ (1,439 ) $ 11,494

Horizon’s asset quality metrics continued to remain favorable through the fourth quarter, with low levels of delinquency and other real estate owned and a decrease in non–performing loans. Horizon’s reserve build reflects adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and the increase in the Company’s quarterly allocations to cover potential future loan losses related to economic factors and the nature and characteristics of its loan portfolios, primarily related to the impact on non–essential businesses caused by COVID–19 closures and the slow pace of reopening and economic recovery. Through December 31, 2020, Horizon has not recorded any material specific loan losses attributed to COVID–19 closures. Lower losses are attributable to Horizon working with its customers to provide payment modifications to help assist our customers as they manage through the economic slowdown due to the pandemic and the location of a high percentage of our retail and restaurant loans have benefited from the influx of Chicago residents into our markets. In addition, during the quarter Horizon made good progress on lowering its non–performing assets as a result of payoffs received on two non–performing credits.

During the fourth quarter, $2.0 million of the ACL related to the January 1, 2020, transfer of acquired loan discounts to the ACL was used in the payoff on two non–performing credits and a portion included with the $2.5 million of acquisition related income recognized during the quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $21.9 million, or $0.50 diluted earnings per share, compared to $20.3 million, or $0.46, for the linked quarter and $18.5 million, or $0.41, for the prior year period.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $22.8 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.45, for the linked quarter and $18.5 million, or $0.41, for the prior year period. Adjusted net income, which is not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), is a measure that Horizon uses to provide a greater understanding of operating profitability.

The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2020 reflects an increase in non–interest income of $3.0 million, an increase of $225,000 in net interest income and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.4 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $3.0 million and an increase in credit loss expense of $990,000.

Interest income includes the recognition of PPP loan processing fees totaling $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.2 million in the linked quarter. On December 31, 2020, the Company had $4.0 million in deferred PPP loan processing fees outstanding and $208.9 million in PPP loans outstanding. PPP deferred fees and loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 were $8.0 million and $310.8 million, respectively. The processing fees are deferred and recognized over the contractual life of the loan, or accelerated at forgiveness.

Fourth quarter 2020 income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, totaled $7.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $8.8 million in the linked quarter and up from $3.1 million in the prior year period.

Non–interest expense of $36.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected a $1.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense from the linked quarter. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expense reflected higher performance–based compensation accruals due to the record 2020 net interest income, non–interest income revenues and other key performance metrics. The increase in other losses included mostly one–time items including losses on liquidation of bank owned real estate held from previous branch closings.

The increase in net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the prior year period reflects an increase in net interest income of $2.1 million, an increase in non–interest income of $7.8 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $2.0 million, offset by an increase in non–interest expense of $5.8 million and an increase in credit loss expense of $2.7 million.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $68.5 million, or $1.55 diluted earnings per share, compared to $66.5 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $67.8 million, or $1.53 diluted earnings per share, compared to $70.7 million, or $1.63 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the prior year reflects an increase in net interest income of $10.1 million, an increase in non–interest income of $16.6 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $3.4 million, offset by an increase in the provision for credit loss expense of $18.8 million and an increase in non–interest expense of $9.4 million.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income as reported $ 21,893 $ 20,312 $ 14,639 $ 11,655 $ 18,543 $ 68,499 $ 66,538 Merger expenses — — — — — — 5,650 Tax effect — — — — — — (987 ) Net income excluding merger expenses 21,893 20,312 14,639 11,655 18,543 68,499 71,201 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (2,622 ) (1,088 ) (248 ) (339 ) (10 ) (4,297 ) 75 Tax effect 551 228 52 71 2 902 (16 ) Net income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 19,822 19,452 14,443 11,387 18,535 65,104 71,260 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — (31 ) — (233 ) — (264 ) (580 ) Net income excluding death benefit on BOLI 19,822 19,421 14,443 11,154 18,535 64,840 70,680 Prepayment penalties on borrowings 3,804 — — — — 3,804 — Tax effect (799 ) — — — — (799 ) — Net income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 22,827 19,421 14,443 11,154 18,535 67,845 70,680 Adjusted net income $ 22,827 $ 19,421 $ 14,443 $ 11,154 $ 18,535 $ 67,845 $ 70,680





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) as reported $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 $ 1.55 $ 1.53 Merger expenses — — — — — — 0.13 Tax effect — — — — — — (0.02 ) Diluted EPS excluding merger expenses 0.50 0.46 0.33 0.26 0.41 1.55 1.64 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (0.06 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — (0.10 ) — Tax effect 0.01 0.01 — — — 0.02 — Diluted EPS excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 0.45 0.45 0.32 0.25 0.41 1.47 1.64 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) — — — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Diluted EPS excluding death benefit on BOLI 0.45 0.45 0.32 0.24 0.41 1.46 1.63 Prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.09 — — — — 0.09 — Tax effect (0.02 ) — — — — (0.02 ) — Diluted EPS excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.52 0.45 0.32 0.24 0.41 1.53 1.63 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 0.32 $ 0.24 $ 0.41 $ 1.53 $ 1.63





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Pre–Tax, Pre–Provision Income (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre–tax income $ 23,860 $ 24,638 $ 16,632 $ 13,239 $ 22,463 $ 78,369 $ 79,841 Credit loss expense 3,042 2,052 7,057 8,600 340 20,751 1,976 Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 26,902 $ 26,690 $ 23,689 $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 99,120 $ 81,817 Pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 26,902 $ 26,690 $ 23,689 $ 21,839 $ 22,803 $ 99,120 $ 81,817 Merger expenses — — — — — — 5,650 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (2,622 ) (1,088 ) (248 ) (339 ) (10 ) (4,297 ) 75 Death benefit on BOLI — (31 ) — (233 ) — (264 ) (580 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings 3,804 — — — — 3,804 — Adjusted pre–tax, pre–provision income $ 28,084 $ 25,571 $ 23,441 $ 21,267 $ 22,793 $ 98,363 $ 86,962

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in net interest margin reflects an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 27 basis points, offset by an increase in the yield of interest earning assets of 15 basis points. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $973,000 higher during the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to 3.58% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 52 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 30 basis points.

Horizon’s net interest margin decreased to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.69% for the prior year. The decrease in net interest margin reflects a decrease in the yield on interest earning assets of 64 basis points offset by a decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities of 48 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 due to the PPP loans that were originated. Horizon estimates that the PPP loans increased the net interest margin by 18 basis points in the fourth quarter and compressed the margin 4 basis points for the third quarter. This assumes these PPP loans were not included in average interest earning assets or interest income and were primarily funded by the growth in non–interest bearing deposits. The increase to the net interest margin for the twelve months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 3 basis points.

The net interest margin was impacted during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 due to higher liquidity levels impacting the mix of interest earning assets. Horizon estimates the higher liquidity levels compressed the net interest margin by 7 basis points for the fourth quarter and 3 basis points for the third quarter. This assumes the higher liquidity level was not included in average interest earning assets or interest income. The compression to the net interest margin for the twelve months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 4 basis points.

The net interest margin was also impacted during the third and fourth quarters of 2020 due to the issuance of $60.0 million in subordinated notes in June 2020. Horizon estimates that the subordinated notes compressed the net interest margin by 10 basis points for both the third and fourth quarters. This assumes the subordinated notes were not included in average interest bearing liabilities or interest expense and were primarily offset by a reduction in cash. The compression to the net interest margin for the twelve months of 2020 using the same assumptions was estimated to be 6 basis points.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Interest Margin (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net interest income as reported $ 43,622 $ 43,397 $ 42,996 $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 170,940 $ 160,791 Average interest earning assets 5,365,888 5,251,611 5,112,636 4,746,202 4,748,217 5,120,106 4,470,450 Net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets (“Net Interest Margin”) 3.34 % 3.39 % 3.47 % 3.56 % 3.58 % 3.44 % 3.69 % Net interest income as reported $ 43,622 $ 43,397 $ 42,996 $ 40,925 $ 41,519 $ 170,940 $ 160,791 Acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments (“PAUs”) (2,461 ) (1,488 ) (1,553 ) (1,434 ) (1,042 ) (6,936 ) (5,590 ) Prepayment penalties on borrowings 3,804 — — — — 3,804 — Adjusted net interest income $ 44,965 $ 41,909 $ 41,443 $ 39,491 $ 40,477 $ 167,808 $ 155,201 Adjusted net interest margin 3.44 % 3.27 % 3.35 % 3.44 % 3.49 % 3.38 % 3.57 %

Net interest margin, excluding acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments and prepayment penalties on borrowings (“adjusted net interest margin”), was 3.44% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 3.27% for the prior quarter and 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $2.5 million, $1.5 million and $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Adjusted net interest margin was 3.38% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.57% for the prior year. Interest income from acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments was $6.9 million and $5.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.

Lending Activity

Total loans were $3.88 billion, or $3.67 billion excluding PPP lending, on December 31, 2020. Total loans were $4.04 billion, or $3.73 billion excluding PPP lending, on September 30, 2020 and $3.64 billion on December 31, 2019. During the year ended December 31, 2020, commercial loans increased $145.6 million, mortgage warehouse loans increased $245.3 million, and loans held for sale increased $9.4 million, offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans of $146.4 million and a decrease in consumer loans of $14.0 million.

Loan Growth by Type, Excluding Acquired Loans (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, December 31, Amount Percent 2020 2019 Change Change Commercial $ 2,192,271 $ 2,046,651 $ 145,620 7.1% Residential mortgage 624,286 770,717 (146,431 ) (19.0)% Consumer 655,200 669,180 (13,980 ) (2.1)% Subtotal 3,471,757 3,486,548 (14,791 ) (0.4)% Loans held for sale 13,538 4,088 9,450 231.2% Mortgage warehouse 395,626 150,293 245,333 163.2% Total loans $ 3,880,921 $ 3,640,929 $ 239,992 6.6%

Residential mortgage lending activity for the three months ended December 31, 2020 generated $7.8 million in income from the gain on sale of mortgage loans, a decrease of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2020's record level and an increase of $4.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2019. Total origination volume for the fourth quarter of 2020, including loans placed into the portfolio, totaled $186.1 million, representing a decrease of 10.1% from third quarter 2020 levels, and an increase of 63.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019. As a percentage of total originations, 58% of fourth quarter 2020 volume was related to refinances and 42% was for new purchases. Total origination volume of loans sold to the secondary market totaled $157.7 million, representing a decrease of 5.2% from the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 88.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Expense Management

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Amount Percent Non–interest Expense 2020 2020 Change Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,030 $ 18,832 $ 1,198 6.4% Net occupancy expenses 3,262 3,107 155 5.0% Data processing 2,126 2,237 (111 ) (5.0)% Professional fees 691 688 3 0.4% Outside services and consultants 2,083 1,561 522 33.4% Loan expense 2,961 2,876 85 3.0% FDIC insurance expense 900 570 330 57.9% Other losses 735 114 621 544.7% Other expense 3,665 3,422 243 7.1% Total non–interest expense $ 36,453 $ 33,407 $ 3,046 9.1% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.47 % 2.30 %

Total non–interest expense was $3.0 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the third quarter of 2020. Increased salaries and employee benefits reflected higher performance–based compensation accruals following improved financial performance in the second half of this year. Higher FDIC insurance expense reflected significant growth in deposits through the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Outside services and consultants, other losses and other expenses were partially offset by a decrease in data processing.

Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, Amount Percent Non–interest Expense 2020 2019 Change Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 20,030 $ 16,841 $ 3,189 18.9% Net occupancy expenses 3,262 3,106 156 5.0% Data processing 2,126 2,235 (109 ) (4.9)% Professional fees 691 520 171 32.9% Outside services and consultants 2,083 1,415 668 47.2% Loan expense 2,961 2,438 523 21.5% FDIC insurance expense 900 — 900 —% Other losses 735 377 358 95.0% Other expense 3,665 3,718 (53 ) (1.4)% Total non–interest expense $ 36,453 $ 30,650 $ 5,803 18.9% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.47 % 2.32 %

Total non–interest expense was $5.8 million higher in the fourth quarter of 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, FDIC insurance expense, outside services and consultants, loan expense and other losses were offset in part by decreases in data processing and other expense.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Adjusted Non–interest Expense Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Actual Merger

Expenses Adjusted Amount

Change Percent

Change Salaries and employee benefits $ 71,082 $ — $ 71,082 $ 65,206 $ (484 ) $ 64,722 $ 6,360 9.8% Net occupancy expenses 12,811 — 12,811 12,157 (75 ) 12,082 729 6.0% Data processing 9,200 — 9,200 8,480 (360 ) 8,120 1,080 13.3% Professional fees 2,433 — 2,433 1,946 (392 ) 1,554 879 56.6% Outside services and consultants 7,318 — 7,318 8,152 (2,466 ) 5,686 1,632 28.7% Loan expense 10,628 — 10,628 8,633 (2 ) 8,631 1,997 23.1% FDIC insurance expense 1,855 — 1,855 252 — 252 1,603 636.1% Other losses 1,162 — 1,162 740 (71 ) 669 493 73.7% Other expense 14,952 — 14,952 16,466 (1,800 ) 14,666 286 2.0% Total non–interest expense $ 131,441 $ — $ 131,441 $ 122,032 $ (5,650 ) $ 116,382 $ 15,059 12.9% Annualized non–interest expense to average assets 2.34 % 2.34 % 2.47 % 2.36 %

Total non–interest expense was $9.4 million higher for the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, loan expenses, data processing, FDIC insurance expense and net occupancy expenses were offset in part by decreases in outside services and consultants expense and other expense.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.47%, 2.30% and 2.32% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Annualized non–interest expense as a percent of average assets were 2.34% and 2.47% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Annualized non–interest expense, excluding merger expenses, as a percent of average assets were 2.34% and 2.36% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense totaled $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $2.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the ability to recognize solar tax credits from completed projects the Company has invested in along with an increase in tax exempt municipal investments.

Income tax expense totaled $9.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $3.4 million when compared to the same prior year period. The decrease in income tax expense was primarily due to the solar tax credits, an increase in tax exempt municipal investments and lower taxable income.

Capital

The capital resources of the Company and Horizon Bank (the “Bank”) exceeded regulatory capital ratios for “well capitalized” banks at December 31, 2020. Stockholders’ equity totaled $692.2 million at December 31, 2020 and the ratio of average stockholders’ equity to average assets was 11.82% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Capital levels benefited from the Company’s previously disclosed public offering of subordinated notes raising $60.0 million in June 2020. Horizon’s fortress balance sheet at December 31, 2020 maintained adequate regulatory capital ratios when stress testing for highly adverse scenarios.

The following table presents the actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of December 31, 2020.

Actual Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes Required for Capital Adequacy Purposes with Capital Buffer Well Capitalized

Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated $ 650,206 14.92 % $ 348,617 8.00 % $ 457,560 10.50 % N/A N/A Bank 532,315 12.21 % 348,810 8.00 % 457,813 10.50 % $ 436,013 10.00 % Tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 606,395 13.92 % 261,462 6.00 % 370,404 8.50 % N/A N/A Bank 492,221 11.29 % 261,606 6.00 % 370,609 8.50 % 348,808 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk–weighted assets) Consolidated 491,281 11.27 % 196,096 4.50 % 305,038 7.00 % N/A N/A Bank 492,221 11.29 % 196,205 4.50 % 305,207 7.00 % 283,407 6.50 % Tier 1 capital (to average assets) Consolidated 606,395 10.66 % 227,453 4.00 % 227,453 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 492,221 8.71 % 226,158 4.00 % 226,158 4.00 % 282,697 5.00 %

“The strength and resilience of Horizon’s business is demonstrated by the Company’s strong operating fundamentals, ability to consistently generate retained earnings and growth in tangible book value per share and the Company’s healthy capital position overall,” said Mr. Dwight. “Accordingly, we will continue to be opportunistic with share repurchases under our current buyback authorization, and we remain committed to maintaining our current quarterly cash dividend.”

Liquidity

The Bank maintains a stable base of core deposits provided by long–standing relationships with individuals and local businesses. These deposits are the principal source of liquidity for Horizon. Other sources of liquidity for Horizon include earnings, loan repayment, investment security sales and maturities, proceeds from the sale of residential mortgage loans, unpledged investment securities and borrowing relationships with correspondent banks, including the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis (the “FHLB”). At December 31, 2020, in addition to liquidity available from the normal operating, funding, and investing activities of Horizon, the Bank had approximately $1.04 billion in unused credit lines with various money center banks, including the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window. The Bank had approximately $632.4 million of unpledged investment securities at December 31, 2020.

Use of Non–GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non–GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, net interest margin, total loans and loan growth, the allowance for credit losses, tangible stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average equity and pre–tax, pre–provision income. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non–recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition–related purchase accounting adjustments, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non–GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one–time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non–GAAP figures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Share (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 692,216 $ 670,293 $ 652,206 $ 630,842 $ 656,023 Less: Intangible assets 175,140 175,107 176,020 176,961 177,917 Total tangible stockholders’ equity $ 517,076 $ 495,186 $ 476,186 $ 453,881 $ 478,106 Common shares outstanding 43,880,562 43,874,353 43,821,878 43,763,623 44,975,771 Book value per common share $ 15.78 $ 15.28 $ 14.88 $ 14.41 $ 14.59 Tangible book value per common share $ 11.78 $ 11.29 $ 10.87 $ 10.37 $ 10.63





Non–GAAP Calculation and Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,453 $ 33,407 $ 30,432 $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 131,441 $ 122,032 Net interest income as reported 43,622 43,397 42,996 40,925 41,519 170,940 160,791 Non–interest income as reported $ 19,733 $ 16,700 $ 11,125 $ 12,063 $ 11,934 $ 59,621 $ 43,058 Non–interest expense / (Net interest income + Non–interest income) (“Efficiency Ratio”) 57.54 % 55.59 % 56.23 % 58.79 % 57.34 % 57.01 % 59.86 % Non–interest expense as reported $ 36,453 $ 33,407 $ 30,432 $ 31,149 $ 30,650 $ 131,441 $ 122,032 Merger expenses — — — — — — (5,650 ) Non–interest expense excluding merger expenses 36,453 33,407 30,432 31,149 30,650 131,441 116,382 Net interest income as reported 43,622 43,397 42,996 40,925 41,519 170,940 160,791 Prepayment penalties on borrowings 3,804 — — — — 3,804 — Net interest income excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 47,426 43,397 42,996 40,925 41,519 174,744 160,791 Non–interest income as reported 19,733 16,700 11,125 12,063 11,934 59,621 43,058 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (2,622 ) (1,088 ) (248 ) (339 ) (10 ) (4,297 ) 75 Death benefit on BOLI — (31 ) — (233 ) — (264 ) (580 ) Non–interest income excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities and death benefit on BOLI $ 17,111 $ 15,581 $ 10,877 $ 11,491 $ 11,924 $ 55,060 $ 42,553 Adjusted efficiency ratio 56.48 % 56.64 % 56.49 % 59.43 % 57.35 % 57.20 % 57.23 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average assets $ 5,864,086 $ 5,768,691 $ 5,620,695 $ 5,257,332 $ 5,250,574 $ 5,628,783 $ 4,933,058 Return on average assets (“ROAA”) as reported 1.49 % 1.40 % 1.05 % 0.89 % 1.40 % 1.22 % 1.35 % Merger expenses — — — — — — 0.11 Tax effect — — — — — — (0.02 ) ROAA excluding merger expenses 1.49 1.40 1.05 0.89 1.40 1.22 1.44 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (0.18 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) — (0.08 ) — Tax effect 0.04 0.02 — 0.01 — 0.02 — ROAA excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 1.35 1.34 1.03 0.87 1.40 1.16 1.44 Death benefit on BOLI — — — (0.02 ) — — (0.01 ) ROAA excluding death benefit on BOLI 1.35 1.34 1.03 0.85 1.40 1.16 1.43 Prepayment penalties on borrowings 0.26 — — — — 0.07 — Tax effect (0.05 ) — — — — (0.01 ) — ROAA excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 1.56 % 1.34 % 1.03 % 0.85 % 1.40 % 1.22 % 1.43 % Adjusted ROAA 1.56 % 1.34 % 1.03 % 0.85 % 1.40 % 1.22 % 1.43 %





Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Common Equity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average common equity $ 680,857 $ 668,797 $ 649,490 $ 667,588 $ 653,071 $ 665,466 $ 605,719 Return on average common equity (“ROACE”) as reported 12.79 % 12.08 % 9.07 % 7.02 % 11.26 % 10.29 % 10.98 % Merger expenses — — — — — — 0.93 Tax effect — — — — — — (0.16 ) ROACE excluding merger expenses 12.79 12.08 9.07 7.02 11.26 10.29 11.75 (Gain) / loss on sale of investment securities (1.53 ) (0.65 ) (0.15 ) (0.20 ) (0.01 ) (0.65 ) 0.01 Tax effect 0.32 0.14 0.03 0.04 — 0.14 — ROACE excluding (gain) / loss on sale of investment securities 11.58 11.57 8.95 6.86 11.25 9.78 11.76 Death benefit on BOLI — (0.02 ) — (0.14 ) — (0.04 ) (0.10 ) ROACE excluding death benefit on BOLI 11.58 11.55 8.95 6.72 11.25 9.74 11.66 Prepayment penalties on borrowings 2.22 — — — — 0.57 — Tax effect (0.47 ) — — — — (0.12 ) — ROACE excluding prepayment penalties on borrowings 13.33 % 11.55 % 8.95 % 6.72 % 11.25 % 10.19 % 11.66 % Adjusted ROACE 13.33 % 11.55 % 8.95 % 6.72 % 11.25 % 10.19 % 11.66 %

Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Balance sheet: Total assets $ 5,886,614 $ 5,790,143 $ 5,739,262 $ 5,351,325 $ 5,246,829 Investment securities 1,302,701 1,195,613 1,126,075 1,099,943 1,042,675 Commercial loans 2,192,271 2,321,608 2,312,715 2,050,402 2,046,651 Mortgage warehouse loans 395,626 374,653 300,386 223,519 150,293 Residential mortgage loans 624,286 675,220 704,410 757,529 770,717 Consumer loans 655,200 658,884 660,871 675,849 669,180 Earning assets 5,206,645 5,262,054 5,143,978 4,835,934 4,706,051 Non–interest bearing deposit accounts 1,053,242 1,016,646 981,868 709,978 709,760 Interest bearing transaction accounts 2,802,673 2,600,691 2,510,854 2,264,576 2,245,631 Time deposits 675,218 718,952 814,877 907,717 975,611 Borrowings 475,000 587,473 583,073 704,613 549,741 Subordinated notes 58,603 58,566 58,824 — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,548 56,491 56,437 56,374 56,311 Total stockholders’ equity 692,216 670,293 652,206 630,842 656,023





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Income statement: Net interest income $ 43,622 $ 43,397 $ 42,996 $ 40,925 $ 41,519 Credit loss expense 3,042 2,052 7,057 8,600 340 Non–interest income 19,733 16,700 11,125 12,063 11,934 Non–interest expense 36,453 33,407 30,432 31,149 30,650 Income tax expense 1,967 4,326 1,993 1,584 3,920 Net income $ 21,893 $ 20,312 $ 14,639 $ 11,655 $ 18,543 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.46 0.33 0.26 0.41 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 Book value per common share 15.78 15.28 14.88 14.41 14.59 Tangible book value per common share 11.78 11.29 10.87 10.37 10.63 Market value – high 15.86 11.48 12.44 18.79 19.42 Market value – low $ 10.16 $ 9.05 $ 8.40 $ 7.97 $ 16.60 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 43,862,435 43,862,435 43,781,249 44,658,512 44,971,676 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 43,903,881 43,903,881 43,802,794 44,756,716 45,103,065 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.49 % 1.40 % 1.05 % 0.89 % 1.40 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 12.79 12.08 9.07 7.02 11.26 Net interest margin 3.34 3.39 3.47 3.56 3.58 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47 1.39 1.38 1.30 0.49 Average equity to average assets 11.61 11.59 11.56 12.70 12.44 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.71 8.57 8.48 9.43 9.49 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.29 10.67 10.49 11.83 12.20 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.21 11.56 11.74 12.67 12.65





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Income statement: Net interest income $ 170,940 $ 160,791 Credit loss expense 20,751 1,976 Non–interest income 59,621 43,058 Non–interest expense 131,441 122,032 Income tax expense 9,870 13,303 Net income $ 68,499 $ 66,538 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.53 Diluted earnings per share 1.55 1.53 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.48 0.46 Book value per common share 15.78 14.59 Tangible book value per common share 11.78 10.63 Market value – high 18.79 19.42 Market value – low $ 7.97 $ 15.50 Weighted average shares outstanding – Basis 44,044,737 43,493,316 Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted 44,123,208 43,598,373 Key ratios: Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.35 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity 10.29 10.98 Net interest margin 3.44 3.69 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.47 0.49 Average equity to average assets 11.82 12.28 Bank only capital ratios: Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.71 9.49 Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 11.29 12.20 Total capital to risk weighted assets 12.21 12.65





Financial Highlights (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Loan data: Substandard loans $ 98,874 $ 88,286 $ 61,385 $ 61,322 $ 58,670 30 to 89 days delinquent 6,938 5,513 4,029 12,017 7,729 Non–performing loans: 90 days and greater delinquent – accruing interest 262 331 123 246 146 Trouble debt restructures – accruing interest 1,793 1,825 2,039 2,115 3,354 Trouble debt restructures – non–accrual 2,610 2,704 3,443 3,360 2,006 Non–accrual loans 22,142 24,454 22,451 18,281 15,679 Total non–performing loans $ 26,807 $ 29,314 $ 28,056 $ 24,002 $ 21,185 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.72 % 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.58 %





Allocation of the Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial $ 42,210 $ 39,795 $ 39,147 $ 32,550 $ 11,996 Residential mortgage 4,620 5,464 5,832 5,654 923 Mortgage warehouse 1,267 1,250 1,190 1,055 1,077 Consumer 8,930 9,810 8,921 9,181 3,671 Total $ 57,027 $ 56,319 $ 55,090 $ 48,440 $ 17,667





Net Charge–offs (Recoveries) (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial $ 23 $ 488 $ 6 $ (20 ) $ 146 Residential mortgage (10 ) 136 24 17 40 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 216 199 377 407 443 Total $ 229 $ 823 $ 407 $ 404 $ 629 Percent of net charge–offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding for the period 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 %





Total Non–performing Loans (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial $ 14,348 $ 16,169 $ 14,238 $ 9,579 $ 7,347 Residential mortgage 7,994 9,209 9,945 10,411 9,884 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 4,465 3,936 3,873 4,012 3,954 Total $ 26,807 $ 29,314 $ 28,056 $ 24,002 $ 21,185 Non–performing loans to total loans 0.69 % 0.72 % 0.70 % 0.65 % 0.58 %





Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial $ 1,908 $ 2,191 $ 2,374 $ 2,464 $ 3,698 Residential mortgage — 70 249 336 28 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer — 80 20 13 — Total $ 1,908 $ 2,341 $ 2,643 $ 2,813 $ 3,726





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 112,139 $ 29 0.10 % $ 40,657 $ 172 1.68 % Interest earning deposits 28,507 52 0.73 % 12,665 58 1.82 % Investment securities – taxable 408,412 1,489 1.45 % 491,160 2,824 2.28 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 866,182 4,919 2.86 % 545,832 3,575 3.26 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,950,648 46,745 4.72 % 3,657,903 46,769 5.10 % Total interest earning assets 5,365,888 53,234 4.05 % 4,748,217 53,398 4.57 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 79,753 75,248 Allowance for credit losses (56,657 ) (17,916 ) Other assets 475,102 445,025 Total average assets $ 5,864,086 $ 5,250,574 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 3,450,824 $ 2,718 0.31 % $ 3,255,725 $ 8,767 1.07 % Borrowings 511,306 5,456 4.25 % 484,729 2,281 1.87 % Subordinated notes 58,581 871 5.91 % — — — % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,512 567 3.99 % 54,489 831 6.05 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,077,223 9,612 0.94 % 3,794,943 11,879 1.24 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 1,037,232 747,513 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 68,774 55,047 Stockholders’ equity 680,857 653,071 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,864,086 $ 5,250,574 Net interest income / spread $ 43,622 3.11 % $ 41,519 3.33 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 3.34 % 3.58 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Average Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets Interest earning assets Federal funds sold $ 61,408 $ 154 0.25 % $ 21,301 $ 511 2.40 % Interest earning deposits 25,943 268 1.03 % 19,601 342 1.74 % Investment securities – taxable 459,551 8,071 1.76 % 474,833 11,753 2.48 % Investment securities – non–taxable (1) 706,092 17,213 3.09 % 454,066 12,095 3.34 % Loans receivable (2) (3) 3,867,112 179,672 4.66 % 3,500,649 183,631 5.27 % Total interest earning assets 5,120,106 205,378 4.11 % 4,470,450 208,332 4.75 % Non–interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 84,065 62,920 Allowance for credit losses (46,329 ) (18,019 ) Other assets 470,941 417,707 Total average assets $ 5,628,783 $ 4,933,058 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing deposits $ 3,327,917 $ 18,556 0.56 % $ 3,007,937 $ 33,690 1.12 % Borrowings 559,953 11,430 2.04 % 468,159 10,672 2.28 % Subordinated notes 30,610 1,824 5.96 % — — — % Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,427 2,628 4.66 % 50,134 3,179 6.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,974,907 34,438 0.87 % 3,526,230 47,541 1.35 % Non–interest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 919,449 757,389 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 68,961 43,720 Stockholders’ equity 665,466 605,719 Total average liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,628,783 $ 4,933,058 Net interest income / spread $ 170,940 3.24 % $ 160,791 3.40 % Net interest income as a percent of average interest earning assets (1) 3.44 % 3.69 % (1) Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (2) Includes fees on loans. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate. (3) Non–accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees. The average rate is presented on a tax equivalent basis.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in Thousands) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 249,711 $ 98,831 Interest earning time deposits 8,965 8,455 Investment securities, available for sale 1,134,025 834,776 Investment securities, held to maturity (fair value $179,990 and $215,147) 168,676 207,899 Loans held for sale 13,538 4,088 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $57,027 and $17,667 3,810,356 3,619,174 Premises and equipment, net 92,416 92,209 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 23,023 22,447 Goodwill 151,238 151,238 Other intangible assets 23,902 26,679 Interest receivable 21,396 18,828 Cash value of life insurance 96,751 95,577 Other assets 92,617 66,628 Total assets $ 5,886,614 $ 5,246,829 Liabilities Deposits Non–interest bearing $ 1,053,242 $ 709,760 Interest bearing 3,477,891 3,221,242 Total deposits 4,531,133 3,931,002 Borrowings 475,000 549,741 Subordinated notes 58,603 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 56,548 56,311 Interest payable 2,712 3,062 Other liabilities 70,402 50,690 Total liabilities 5,194,398 4,590,806 Commitments and contingent liabilities Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, Authorized, 1,000,000 shares, Issued 0 shares — — Common stock, no par value, Authorized 99,000,000 shares

Issued 43,905,631 and 45,000,840 shares,

Outstanding 43,880,562 and 44,975,771 shares — — Additional paid–in capital 362,945 379,853 Retained earnings 301,419 269,738 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,852 6,432 Total stockholders’ equity 692,216 656,023 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,886,614 $ 5,246,829





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Interest income Loans receivable $ 46,745 $ 44,051 $ 43,918 $ 44,958 $ 46,769 Investment securities – taxable 1,570 1,704 2,321 2,898 3,054 Investment securities – non–taxable 4,919 4,391 4,105 3,798 3,575 Total interest income 53,234 50,146 50,344 51,654 53,398 Interest expense Deposits 2,718 3,616 4,506 7,716 8,767 Borrowed funds 5,456 1,662 2,074 2,238 2,281 Subordinated notes 871 895 58 — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 567 576 710 775 831 Total interest expense 9,612 6,749 7,348 10,729 11,879 Net interest income 43,622 43,397 42,996 40,925 41,519 Credit loss expense 3,042 2,052 7,057 8,600 340 Net interest income after credit loss expense 40,580 41,345 35,939 32,325 41,179 Non–interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 2,360 2,154 1,888 2,446 2,766 Wire transfer fees 301 298 230 171 179 Interchange fees 2,645 2,438 2,327 1,896 1,996 Fiduciary activities 2,747 2,105 1,765 2,528 2,594 Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities 2,622 1,088 248 339 10 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 7,815 8,813 6,620 3,473 3,119 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 327 (1,308 ) (2,760 ) 25 294 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 566 566 557 554 566 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance — 31 — 233 — Other income 350 515 250 398 410 Total non–interest income 19,733 16,700 11,125 12,063 11,934 Non–interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,030 18,832 15,629 16,591 16,841 Net occupancy expenses 3,262 3,107 3,190 3,252 3,106 Data processing 2,126 2,237 2,432 2,405 2,235 Professional fees 691 688 518 536 520 Outside services and consultants 2,083 1,561 1,759 1,915 1,415 Loan expense 2,961 2,876 2,692 2,099 2,438 FDIC insurance expense 900 570 235 150 — Other losses 735 114 193 120 377 Other expenses 3,665 3,422 3,784 4,081 3,718 Total non–interest expense 36,453 33,407 30,432 31,149 30,650 Income before income taxes 23,860 24,638 16,632 13,239 22,463 Income tax expense 1,967 4,326 1,993 1,584 3,920 Net income $ 21,893 $ 20,312 $ 14,639 $ 11,655 $ 18,543 Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 0.46 $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.41 Diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.46 0.33 0.26 0.41





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in Thousands, Expect Per Share Data, Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Interest income Loans receivable $ 179,672 $ 183,631 Investment securities – taxable 8,493 12,606 Investment securities – non–taxable 17,213 12,095 Total interest income 205,378 208,332 Interest expense Deposits 18,556 33,690 Borrowed funds 11,430 10,672 Subordinated notes 1,824 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 2,628 3,179 Total interest expense 34,438 47,541 Net interest income 170,940 160,791 Credit loss expense 20,751 1,976 Net interest income after credit loss expense 150,189 158,815 Non–interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 8,848 9,959 Wire transfer fees 1,000 653 Interchange fees 9,306 7,655 Fiduciary activities 9,145 8,580 Gains / (losses) on sale of investment securities 4,297 (75 ) Gain on sale of mortgage loans 26,721 9,208 Mortgage servicing income net of impairment (3,716 ) 1,914 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 2,243 2,190 Death benefit on bank owned life insurance 264 580 Other income 1,513 2,394 Total non–interest income 59,621 43,058 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 71,082 65,206 Net occupancy expenses 12,811 12,157 Data processing 9,200 8,480 Professional fees 2,433 1,946 Outside services and consultants 7,318 8,152 Loan expense 10,628 8,633 FDIC insurance expense 1,855 252 Other losses 1,162 740 Other expense 14,952 16,466 Total non–interest expense 131,441 122,032 Income before income taxes 78,369 79,841 Income tax expense 9,870 13,303 Net income $ 68,499 $ 66,538 Basic earnings per share $ 1.56 $ 1.53 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55 $ 1.53



