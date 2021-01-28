 

Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021

28 January 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia will publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Finnish time (EET). The financial report will be made available on the Nokia website immediately after publication.

Nokia only publishes a summary of its financial reports in stock exchange releases. The summary focuses on Nokia Group's financial information as well as on Nokia's outlook.

The detailed segment-level discussion will be available in the complete financial report available at www.nokia.com/financials. Investors should not solely rely on summaries of Nokia's financial reports, but should also review the complete reports with tables.

Analyst webcast

  • Nokia's video webcast will begin on 4 February 2021 at 3 p.m. Finnish time. The video webcast will last approximately 60 minutes.
  • The video webcast will be a presentation with slides.
  • A link to the webcast will be available at www.nokia.com/financials.
  • Media representatives can listen in via the link, or alternatively call +1-412-717-9224.

About Nokia
We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies.

With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud, and enabling technologies.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com


