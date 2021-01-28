 

Soleno Therapeutics to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Webinar on Thursday, February 4, at 12:00 PM ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) webinar and provide a corporate update on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, featuring presentations by Dr. Jennifer Miller, from the University of Florida, and Dr. Theresa Strong, from the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research. Dr. Miller will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need for patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), and data from Soleno's once-daily Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR) tablet. Dr. Strong will review the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on PWS families. Soleno's management team will also provide an update from Soleno’s ongoing Phase III DCCR program.

Jennifer Miller, M.D., is the Director of the University of Florida (UF) Health Prader-Willi Syndrome Program and a Professor in the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at the UF Department of Pediatrics. She graduated with her medical degree from UF in 1998 and her master’s degree in clinical investigation from UF in 2005. Dr. Miller has done all of her training in pediatrics and pediatric endocrinology at UF. As Director of the PWS program at UF, she follows one of the largest cohorts of PWS patients in the world.

Theresa Strong, Ph.D., is a co-founder and the Director of Research Programs at the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, a patient group that supports research to advance the understanding and treatment of PWS. Dr. Strong received her B.S. from Rutgers University and a Ph.D. in Medical Genetics from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Prior to joining FPWR full time, she was a faculty member at UAB, working in the area of cancer gene therapy.

To participate in the webinar, please register here.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding timing of any regulatory process or ultimate approvals and determining a path forward for DCCR for the treatment of PWS. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions, as well as risks and uncertainties inherent in Soleno’s business, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


