 

Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive Therapeutics

- Company licenses exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize targeted, highly specific immunosuppressive therapeutic proteins for the potential treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (“NMOSD”) from Julius-Maximilians-University of Wuerzburg, Germany

- Initial step in growth strategy to build-out pipeline of assets

- Aeterna Zentaris to develop potential therapeutic treatment option for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (“NMOSD”), an orphan indication with strong unmet medical need and significant market opportunity

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aeterna Zentaris GmbH, (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced that it has licensed the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize targeted, highly specific, autoimmunity modifying proteins (“AIM Biologicals”) for the potential treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (“NMOSD”) from the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg (the “University”).

“This demonstrates Aeterna’s commitment to execute on our stated plans of expanding our pipeline to have multiple assets in research and development. The work that Dr. Valentin Bruttel and Prof. Joerg Wischhusen have conducted at the University represents what we believe to be a compelling opportunity for innovative development in the high-value indication NMOSD, an orphan indication with significant unmet need,” commented Dr. Klaus Paulini, Chief Executive Officer of Aeterna.

Prof. Joerg Wischhusen of the University added, “Based on pre-clinical data obtained by the University to date, the AIM Biologicals technology has the potential to be a breakthrough in the treatment of autoimmune-related diseases. It is based on a mechanism developed by nature to protect the fetus from the mother’s immune system without compromising immune protection against foreign antigens. This has the potential to offer a new treatment for NMOSD patients. We believe that the collaboration with Aeterna will accelerate the further development towards the clinic.”

