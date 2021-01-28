 

Orezone Closes C$73.75 Million Bought-Deal Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:45  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company”) announces that it has completed its previously announced bought deal equity financing (the “Offering”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$73,754,625.

The Offering was co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC Capital Markets, and included Raymond James Ltd., PI Financial Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners LP (collectively the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 4% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 61,950,000 common shares (“Shares”) at a price of C$1.05 per Share for gross proceeds of C$65,047,500. The Underwriters also exercised the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 8,292,500 Shares for gross proceeds of C$8,707,125.

Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (“RCF VII”), which has a participation right pursuant to the terms of an investor rights agreement dated March 23, 2018, exercised its right and, as a result, following closing of the Offering, owns 19.28% of the total issued and outstanding Shares.

The Offering was completed pursuant to the Company’s final base shelf prospectus dated November 3, 2020 and the prospectus supplement filed on January 25, 2021 with securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company will work to close its previously announced US$96 million senior secured debt facility with Coris Bank International and the US$35 million convertible note with RCF VII and Beedie Investments Ltd. to fully fund Bomboré into production. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and construction of the Bomboré Project as well as for general corporate purposes.  

Investor Webinar

Thursday, January 28th at 11:00 am PST/2:00 pm EST

The Company will host an investor webinar today at 11:00 am PST / 2:00 pm EST to discuss the project financing package and next steps in the development and construction of Bomboré. To register for the webinar, please click here.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

Seite 1 von 3
Orezone Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orezone Closes C$73.75 Million Bought-Deal Offering NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company”) announces that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Orezone Selects Lycopodium as EPCM Contractor and Provides Bomboré Project Development Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
33
Orezone Gold AISC Costs $746/oz für das Bomboré Goldprojekt