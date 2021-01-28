Huron Named ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality’

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Huron scored a perfect 100 on the HRC Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which evaluates employers on corporate policies, equal employment opportunities and benefits.

“This recognition reinforces our inclusive culture which is foundational to who we are and is fostered by the entire Huron team,” said Patty Olsen, chief human resources officer at Huron. “Through our Pride employee resource group, educational sessions and community events, we know that an inclusive workplace makes Huron an even better place to work. We will continue to foster a work environment where everyone feels like they belong – regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.”