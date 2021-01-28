 

Huron Named ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality’

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 16:00  |  32   |   |   

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Huron scored a perfect 100 on the HRC Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which evaluates employers on corporate policies, equal employment opportunities and benefits.

“This recognition reinforces our inclusive culture which is foundational to who we are and is fostered by the entire Huron team,” said Patty Olsen, chief human resources officer at Huron. “Through our Pride employee resource group, educational sessions and community events, we know that an inclusive workplace makes Huron an even better place to work. We will continue to foster a work environment where everyone feels like they belong – regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.”

The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking tool for measuring corporate policies that pertain to LGBTQ employees, including nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility efforts. Huron has been recognized by the HRC Foundation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” since 2014.

Learn more about Huron’s diversity and inclusion initiatives here.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.

Huron Consulting Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huron Named ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality’ Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Huron scored a perfect 100 on the HRC Foundation’s 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Juniper Networks Announces Close of Apstra Acquisition
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Huron Announces 12 Senior-Level Promotions
07.01.21
Huron to Acquire Data Strategy and Technology Consulting Firm Unico Solution