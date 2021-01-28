Huron Named ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality’
Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that it has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Huron scored a perfect 100 on the HRC Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), which evaluates employers on corporate policies, equal employment opportunities and benefits.
“This recognition reinforces our inclusive culture which is foundational to who we are and is fostered by the entire Huron team,” said Patty Olsen, chief human resources officer at Huron. “Through our Pride employee resource group, educational sessions and community events, we know that an inclusive workplace makes Huron an even better place to work. We will continue to foster a work environment where everyone feels like they belong – regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.”
The CEI is the nation’s premier benchmarking tool for measuring corporate policies that pertain to LGBTQ employees, including nondiscrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ employees and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility efforts. Huron has been recognized by the HRC Foundation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” since 2014.
Learn more about Huron’s diversity and inclusion initiatives here.
ABOUT HURON
Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.
