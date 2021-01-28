Skyworks Announces New $2 Billion Stock Repurchase Program

The timing and amount of any shares of the Company’s common stock that are repurchased under the new repurchase program will be determined by the Company’s management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. Any repurchased shares will be available for use in connection with the Company’s stock plans and for other corporate purposes.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $2 billion of the Company’s common stock from time to time prior to Jan. 26, 2023, on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. This newly authorized stock repurchase program replaces in its entirety the $2 billion stock repurchase program that was approved by the board of directors on Jan. 30, 2019, and had approximately $783 million of repurchase authority remaining.

The Company currently expects to fund the repurchase program using the Company’s working capital. As of Jan. 1, 2021, the Company had cash and marketable securities of $1 billion.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, the amount and timing of repurchases and our expectations with respect to the use of repurchased shares. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those projected and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows.