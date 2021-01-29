EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend Bellevue Group expects approx. 60% higher provisional group net profit of over CHF 22 mn - Proposal of a special dividend of CHF 2.50 29-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Küsnacht, January 29, 2021

Annual results for 2020

Bellevue Group expects approx. 60% higher provisional group net profit of over

CHF 22 mn - Proposal of a special dividend of CHF 2.50

Assets under management increased by over 13% to CHF 12.0 bn

Improvement of the expected operating result by 14% to over CHF 46 mn

Proposal of an ordinary dividend of CHF 1.50 per share (+20%)

Proposal of a special dividend of CHF 2.50 per share from the sale of Bank am Bellevue

Annual General Meeting 2021 to be held without audience

In the first year after focusing on its successful international asset management business, Bellevue Group expects, based on the available provisional numbers, an increase in assets under management of over 13% to CHF 12 bn. The operating result could again be improved significantly by 14% to over CHF 46 mn. Due to value adjustments of around CHF 10 mn, the after-tax result is expected to exceed CHF 22 mn.

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of CHF 1.50 per share and a special dividend of CHF 2.50 per share to the Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2021. The special dividend will return the proceeds from the sale of Bank am Bellevue as of April 30, 2020 to the shareholders.

Based on COVID-19 Regulation 3 of the Federal Council, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2021 without an audience. The further impact of the corona pandemic cannot be predicted at this point in time, which makes the organization of a major event very difficult. Shareholders can have their shareholder rights exercised by the independent proxy. Unfortunately, personal attendance is not possible.

The publication of the Annual Report 2020 will take place on March 2, 2021.



Events calendar:

March 23, 2021: General Meeting of Shareholders

July 29, 2021: Publication of half-year results for 2021



Contact:

Media Relations: Jürg Stähelin, IRF

Telephone: +41 44 244 81 51, staehelin@irf-reputation.ch

Investor Relations: Michael Hutter, CFO Bellevue Group

Telephone: +41 44 267 67 20, mhu@bellevue.ch

Bellevue Group

Bellevue Group is an independent Swiss financial boutique specializing in asset management. Established in 1993 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the standalone asset manager has about 100 employees and is focused on a diverse, award-winning range of investment solutions in the three areas of specialized healthcare strategies, alternative investment strategies and traditional investment strategies.

Language: English Company: Bellevue Group AG Seestrasse 16 8700 Küsnacht Switzerland Phone: +41 44 267 67 00 Fax: +41 44 267 67 01 E-mail: info@bellevue.ch Internet: www.bellevue.ch ISIN: CH0028422100 Valor: A0LG3Z Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1164035

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1164035 29-Jan-2021 CET/CEST