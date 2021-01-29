 

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.5 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.01.2021, 00:48  |  11   |   |   

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued press releases announcing fourth quarter 2020 financial results and declaring dividends. The Company reported net income of $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, or $1.34 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $0.90 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $1.9 million, or $0.72 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared on Company common stock a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share and a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividends will be payable on February 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2021.

A copy of the press releases can be accessed online at -
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111921000002/000 ...
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1541119/000154111921000004/000 ...

Category: Earnings

Media:   Financial:  
Laurie Stewart   Daphne Kelley  
President/CEO   EVP/CFO  
(206) 448-0884 x306   (206) 448-0884 x305  



Sound Financial Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income of $3.5 Million for Fourth Quarter 2020 SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the parent company of Sound Community Bank, issued press releases announcing fourth quarter 2020 financial results and declaring dividends. The Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
First Majestic Responds to Market Activity
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Endeavour Silver Provides 2021 Production and Cost Guidance, Forecasting 3.6-4.3 Million oz Silver ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Closes Upsized $12 Million Bought Deal Financing
BOTS, Inc. Forms SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) to Acquire Companies in Robotics Space
Daktronics Partners with Phoenix Suns for Venue-Wide LED Super System
Medivolve Announces Investment Into Marvel Diagnostics and Its Non-Invasive Exhaled Breath ...
BIGtoken Focused on Top Consumer Concerns: Censorship and Data
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:47 Uhr
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 per share and Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.10 per share