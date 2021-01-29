 

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021, 08:57  |  20   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The latest publications of Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) have confirmed the impact on the beginning of its 2020-2021 financial year of the Covid-19 crisis.

As the timetable for the rebound of its touristic activities is constantly being postponed due to the extension and aggravation of the health crisis, the Group has assessed the main options to deal with this context.

On January 28th 2021, the Group's Board of Directors has decided to request the opening of an amicable conciliation procedure.

The purpose of this procedure is to conduct amicable discussions with the Group's main stakeholders under the aegis of the conciliator.

At the same time, the review of measures to strengthen the Group's equity capital is continuing.

The Group is convinced that it is thus taking the appropriate measures to deal with this unprecedented health crisis. The Group reiterates its confidence in its ability to bounce back as soon as its sites reopen due to the attractiveness of its touristic offers.

Pierre et Vacances Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information Regulatory News: The latest publications of Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) have confirmed the impact on the beginning of its 2020-2021 financial year of the Covid-19 crisis. As the timetable for the rebound of its touristic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Altria Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results; Provides 2021 Full-Year Earnings ...
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution
Appili Therapeutics Provides Enrollment Update for Its Phase 3 PRESECO Trial Evaluating the Oral ...
Raven Aerostar and Persistent Systems Network Constellation of Stratospheric Balloons in Comms Demo
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020
Interactive Brokers Takes Action on Actively Traded Symbols
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Information Pierre & Vacances - Center Parcs
20.01.21
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: First Quarter 2020/2021 Revenue
06.01.21
Announcement Release Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group’s Governance