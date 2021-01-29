Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Information

As the timetable for the rebound of its touristic activities is constantly being postponed due to the extension and aggravation of the health crisis, the Group has assessed the main options to deal with this context.

The latest publications of Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group (Paris:VAC) have confirmed the impact on the beginning of its 2020-2021 financial year of the Covid-19 crisis.

On January 28th 2021, the Group's Board of Directors has decided to request the opening of an amicable conciliation procedure.

The purpose of this procedure is to conduct amicable discussions with the Group's main stakeholders under the aegis of the conciliator.

At the same time, the review of measures to strengthen the Group's equity capital is continuing.

The Group is convinced that it is thus taking the appropriate measures to deal with this unprecedented health crisis. The Group reiterates its confidence in its ability to bounce back as soon as its sites reopen due to the attractiveness of its touristic offers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006245/en/