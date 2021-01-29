 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
29.01.2021, 14:38  |  69   |   |   

Sartorius benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid19 pandemic and has strengthened its competitive position through further acquisitions.

Sartorius AG, prefs.
Health Care

Market Cap EUR 25.5bn

HOLD, PT EUR 355.00 (downside 9%)
 

Sartorius AG_initiation

 

Sartorius benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid19 pandemic and has strengthened its competitive position through further acquisitions. Given the stellar performance, the board has set a strong outlook for 2021, targeting constant currency sales growth of 19%-25%, with growth across all levels and an underlying EBITDA margin of ca 30.5%. Thus, the group’s increased long-term sales target of EUR 5bn (vs ca EUR 4bn previously) and EBITDA margin of ca 32% (vs ca 28% earlier) by 2025 looks achievable, backed by a dynamic market and its organic as well as inorganic prowess. Despite the rich valuation we start our coverage with a Hold recommendation also reflecting the stellar competitive quality (ROCE c. 17%). Our PT of EUR 355.00 is based on a blended DCF / peer valuation.

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de

Sartorius Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years Sartorius benefitted greatly in 2020 from its organic strength and effects of the Covid19 pandemic and has strengthened its competitive position through further acquisitions. Given the stellar performance, the board has set a strong outlook for 2021, targeting constant currency sales growth of 19%-25%, with growth across all levels and an underlying EBITDA margin of ca 30.5%.

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:29 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax in nervösem Umfeld wieder tiefer
11:41 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax gegen Ende einer turbulenten Woche wieder tiefer
10:05 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax in turbulenter Woche wieder auf Talfahrt
10:00 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Sartorius auf 400 Euro - 'Hold'
09:40 Uhr
BERENBERG belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Hold'
08:06 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Sartorius auf 455 Euro - 'Overweight'
07:11 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Overweight'
28.01.21
UBS belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Sell'
28.01.21
UBS belässt Sartorius Vorzuege auf 'Sell'
28.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research hebt Sartorius auf 'Buy' - Ziel 474 Euro

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
425
Sartorius Ag Nachholpotenzial 6,5% Div.Stämme bereits über 100% gesiegen....