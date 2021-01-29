 

Wynn Resorts Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.01.2021   

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) announced today that it will release the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET).

The call will be broadcast live at www.wynnresorts.com under the “Company Information” section. Interested parties may also dial (888) 455-5965 or, for international callers, (773) 799-3869. The conference call access code is 3983556.

A replay of the call will be available through March 4, 2021, by dialing (888) 566-0623 or, for international callers, (402) 998-0725. The replay access code is 3983556. The call will also be archived at www.wynnresorts.com.

