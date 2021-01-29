 

Paycom Named One of the Nation’s Top Workplaces

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, ranked third on the inaugural 2021 Top Workplaces USA list of organizations with over 2,500 employees.

Paycom’s corporate headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This award is a testament to our innovative coworkers, who even in challenging times continue to elevate our technology, service and culture,” said Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison. “I am incredibly proud of all we’ve achieved this year and know together we have a very bright future ahead of us.”

Paycom also earned the No. 1 spot in Oklahoma’s Top Workplaces list released in December. It marked the eighth consecutive year Paycom made the list of the Sooner State’s top employers.

The annual Top Workplaces rankings are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

About Paycom
 As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

