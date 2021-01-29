Hannon Armstrong Announces 2020 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

The Federal income tax classification of the aggregate $1.355 distribution per share on the Company's common stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2020, is shown in the table below:

Record Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Income Per

Share Return of

Capital Per

Share Capital Gain

Per Share 12/26/2019 01/10/2020 $0.3350 $0.0000 $0.3350 $0.0000 4/2/2020 4/10/2020 $0.3400 $0.0000 $0.3400 $0.0000 7/2/2020 7/9/2020 $0.3400 $0.0000 $0.3400 $0.0000 10/2/2020 10/9/2020 $0.3400 $0.0000 $0.3400 $0.0000 2020 Total $1.3550 $0.0000 $1.3550 $0.0000 12/28/2020 1/8/2021 To Be Reported on 2021 1099-Div

As the Company's aggregate distributions exceeded its taxable earnings and profits, the January 2021 distribution declared in the fourth quarter of 2020 and payable to shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020, will be treated as a 2021 distribution for Federal income tax purposes and is not included on the 2020 Form 1099. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Hannon Armstrong

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) is the first U.S. public company solely dedicated to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. With more than $6 billion in managed assets as of September 30, 2020, Hannon Armstrong's core purpose is to make climate-positive investments with superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.hannonarmstrong.com. Follow Hannon Armstrong on LinkedIn and Twitter @HannonArmstrong.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, assumptions and expectations as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements reflecting new estimates, events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

