Press Release

Paris La Défense, 1 February, 2021

Albioma wins 4.8 MWp of solar projects in mainland France

Albioma has announced today that it has won an aggregate capacity of 4.8 MWp in the government's call for tenders (CRE4) for “solar power plants on buildings with a capacity between 100 kWp and 8 MWp” in September 2020.

This capacity is spread over 20 projects, located in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Occitanie and Provence-Alpes-Côte-d'Azur regions, where Albioma has been operating since December 2018, following the acquisition of Eneco France.

Construction of these projects will begin in 2022.

Next on the agenda: Full-year results for the 2020 financial year, on 4 March 2021 (before trading).

About Albioma Contacts
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).

The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage, and in Metropolitan France.

The Group recently announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investors
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (compartment B) - Eligible for SRD, PEA & PEA-PME and forms part of SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is listed in the Gaïa Index of responsible midcap companies. 		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment




