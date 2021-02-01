 

OFS Capital Corporation Announces Certain Preliminary Estimates of Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

01.02.2021, 16:10   

OFS Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: OFS) (“OFS Capital,”, “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced certain preliminary estimates of its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net asset value per share was estimated to be between $11.75 and $11.85 per common share at December 31, 2020. This compares to a net asset value per common share of $11.18 at September 30, 2020.
  • Net investment income was estimated to be between $0.21 and $0.23 per common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net investment income of $0.20 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
  • No additional loans were placed on non-accrual status in the quarter.
  • SBA debentures were permanently reduced by $23.5 million during the quarter. They were additionally reduced by $9.8 million on January 5, 2021. Principal amounts of our outstanding borrowings were as follows (in millions):

 

As of December 31, 2020

 

As of September 30, 2020

Secured lines of credit

$

32.1

 

 

$

24.7

 

SBA debentures

105.3

 

 

128.8

 

Unsecured debt

177.8

 

 

177.8

 

Total debt

$

315.2

 

 

$

331.3

 

  • At December 31, 2020, we had $37.7 million in cash and unused capacity under our credit facilities.

These estimates are subject to the completion of our financial closing procedures and are not a comprehensive statement of our financial position, results of operations, or cash flows for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Final results may differ materially from these estimates as a result of the completion of our financial closing procedures, as well as subsequent events, including the discovery of information affecting fair values of our portfolio investments as of December 31, 2020, arising between now and the completion of our financial statements and the filing of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year then ended.

