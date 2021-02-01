 

SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Monday, February 22, 2021 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Monday, February 22, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When:

Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM (EDT)

 

 

Dial-in Number:

877-692-8955

 

 

Access Code:

1527350

 

 

Conference Name:

SBA Fourth Quarter Results

 

 

Replay Available:

(866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 4810660

 

 

Scheduled to begin on 2/22/2021 at 11:00 PM and end on 3/8/2021 at 12:00

AM (TZ: Eastern)

 

 

Internet Access:

www.sbasite.com

About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 32,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top 20 Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) based on market capitalization. For more information, please visit: www.sbasite.com.



