Fabrinet Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “We delivered record revenue and profitability that exceeded our guidance ranges in the second quarter. Newer programs helped drive revenue upside while margin improvement contributed to strong profitability in the quarter.”

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced its financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2020.

Grady continued, “Based on our anticipated growth, we have broken ground on construction for an additional building at our Chonburi campus. As we look ahead, we are optimistic that the third quarter will represent another record-breaking quarter for the company.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $453.8 million, compared to $426.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $35.4 million, compared to GAAP net income of $31.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $0.94, compared to GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.83 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $41.5 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $1.10, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.00 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of February 1, 2021, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its third fiscal quarter ending March 26, 2021, as follows:

Fabrinet expects third quarter revenue to be in the range of $455 million to $475 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.94 to $1.01, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.10 to $1.17, based on approximately 37.6 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the United Kingdom. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that the third quarter will represent another record-breaking quarter for the company; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the effects of the coronavirus on our business, particularly the possibility of (1) the growing global economic downturn, (2) extended shutdowns at any of our manufacturing facilities, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, (3) continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials, especially if the outbreak intensifies or returns in various geographic areas, and (4) regional downward demand adjustments from our customers, particularly those in areas affected by the outbreak; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel, the U.S. and the U.K.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 3, 2020. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; depreciation of fair value uplift; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) December 25,

2020 June 26,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,221 $ 225,430 Short-term restricted cash 7,402 7,402 Short-term investments 261,817 262,693 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $123 and $336 respectively 318,430 272,665 Contract assets 16,223 13,256 Inventories 371,996 309,786 Other receivable 24,310 24,310 Prepaid expenses 3,141 5,399 Other current assets 29,187 14,508 Total current assets 1,251,727 1,135,449 Non-current assets Long-term restricted cash 153 — Property, plant and equipment, net 227,670 228,274 Intangibles, net 4,367 4,312 Operating right-of-use assets 7,271 8,068 Deferred tax assets 6,213 5,675 Other non-current assets 236 202 Total non-current assets 245,910 246,531 Total Assets 1,497,637 1,381,980 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net 12,156 12,156 Trade accounts payable 296,948 251,603 Fixed assets payable 7,748 15,127 Contract liabilities 1,804 1,556 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 2,277 1,979 Income tax payable 2,806 2,242 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 17,633 19,265 Accrued expenses 14,504 8,979 Other payables 39,159 21,514 Total current liabilities 395,035 334,421 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings, non-current portion, net 33,436 39,514 Deferred tax liability 4,592 4,729 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 4,737 5,873 Severance liabilities 19,011 17,379 Other non-current liabilities 4,156 5,655 Total non-current liabilities 65,932 73,150 Total Liabilities 460,967 407,571 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 38,698,068 shares and 38,471,967 shares issued at

December 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively; and 36,852,416 shares and 36,727,864 shares outstanding at

December 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively) 387 385 Additional paid-in capital 177,125 175,610 Less: Treasury shares (1,845,652 shares and 1,744,103 shares as of December 25, 2020 and June 26, 2020, respectively) (75,575) (68,501) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,657) (1,147) Retained earnings 936,390 868,062 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,036,670 974,409 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,497,637 $ 1,381,980

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Revenues $ 453,827 $ 426,217 $ 890,466 $ 825,513 Cost of revenues (400,806) (377,059) (786,965) (730,368) Gross profit 53,021 49,158 103,501 95,145 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,156) (17,078) (34,019) (33,078) Expenses related to reduction in workforce — (16) — (16) Operating income 35,865 32,064 69,482 62,051 Interest income 1,111 1,940 2,215 4,038 Interest expense (265) (181) (516) (2,574) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (533) (988) (405) (2,941) Other income (expense), net 158 397 279 774 Income before income taxes 36,336 33,232 71,055 61,348 Income tax expense (952) (2,001) (2,620) (4,160) Net income 35,384 31,231 68,435 57,188 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (42) (82) (367) (47) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 2,385 (189) (823) (150) Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost 50 101 223 184 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment (146) 616 457 247 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,247 446 (510) 234 Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 37,631 $ 31,677 $ 67,925 $ 57,422 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.96 $ 0.84 $ 1.86 $ 1.55 Diluted $ 0.94 $ 0.83 $ 1.83 $ 1.52 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,936 37,011 36,877 36,962 Diluted 37,551 37,763 37,467 37,646

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Six Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 68,435 $ 57,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 17,650 15,279 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (24) 242 (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities (86) (79) Amortization of investment discount 1,003 117 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 16 10 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts (321) 6 Unrealized (gain) loss on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (290) 1,205 Unrealized loss (gain) on fair value of interest rate swaps — 1,672 Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (695) (433) Share-based compensation 11,878 12,183 Deferred income tax (461) 1,543 Other non-cash expenses (657) (851) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (45,410) (24,970) Contract assets (2,967) 1,333 Inventories (62,211) (767) Other current assets and non-current assets (11,983) 7,471 Trade accounts payable 45,179 (22,816) Contract liabilities 248 121 Income tax payable 548 1,336 Severance liabilities 1,350 2,015 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 20,112 805 Net cash provided by operating activities 41,314 52,610 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (126,701) (101,727) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 57,486 72,664 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 68,807 62,666 Funds provided to customer to support transfer of manufacturing operations — (24,310) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22,693) (15,411) Purchase of intangibles (1,271) (808) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 26 1,195 Net cash used in investing activities (24,346) (5,731) Cash flows from financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs — (153) Proceeds from long-term borrowings — 60,938 Repayment of long-term borrowings (6,094) (63,985) Repayment of finance lease liability (100) (189) Repurchase of ordinary shares (7,074) — Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (10,361) (4,377) Net cash used in financing activities (23,629) (7,766) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,661) 39,113 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 232,832 188,241 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,661) 39,113 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 605 351 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 226,776 227,705 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 7,748 $ 14,307

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows:

As of (amount in thousands) December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,221 $ 220,031 Restricted cash 7,555 7,674 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 226,776 $ 227,705

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Net

income Diluted

EPS Net

income Diluted

EPS Net

income Diluted

EPS Net

income Diluted

EPS GAAP measures $ 35,384 $ 0.94 $ 31,231 $ 0.83 $ 68,435 $ 1.83 $ 57,188 $ 1.52 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 1,592 0.04 1,591 0.04 3,417 0.09 3,311 0.09 Depreciation of fair value uplift 83 — 82 — 167 — 161 — Total related to gross profit 1,675 0.04 1,673 0.04 3,584 0.10 3,472 0.09 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 4,259 0.11 4,597 0.12 8,461 0.23 8,872 0.24 Amortization of intangibles 124 — 143 — 255 0.01 286 0.01 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 4,383 0.12 4,740 0.13 8,716 0.23 9,158 0.24 Related to other incomes and other expenses: Other expenses in relation to reduction in workforce — — 16 — — — 16 — Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 — 8 — 16 — 10 — Total related to other incomes and other expenses 8 — 24 — 16 — 26 — Total related to net income & EPS 6,066 0.16 6,437 0.17 12,316 0.33 12,656 0.34 Non-GAAP measures $ 41,450 $ 1.10 $ 37,668 $ 1.00 $ 80,751 $ 2.16 $ 69,844 $ 1.86 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 37,551 37,763 37,467 37,646 Non-GAAP diluted shares 37,551 37,763 37,467 37,646

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (amount in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 December 25,

2020 December 27,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 6,808 $ 49,963 $ 41,314 $ 52,610 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (10,121) (9,068) (22,693) (15,411) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (3,313) $ 40,895 $ 18,621 $ 37,199

FABRINET GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 26, 2021 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $0.94 to $1.01 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.04 Total related to gross profit 0.04 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.12 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.12 Total related to net income & EPS 0.16 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.10 to $1.17

