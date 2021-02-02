Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock

Based on the final count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the tender offer, the total number of shares tendered in the tender offer was 9,950,665.21 shares. Because the tender offer was oversubscribed, the number of shares that the Company purchased from each tendering shareholder was prorated so that the Company purchased a total of 6,000,000 shares in the tender offer for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,000,000.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value of US$0.01 per share (the "common stock"), at a price of US$2.50 per share, net to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 28, 2021.

If shareholders have any questions, please call our information agent, Georgeson LLC, by telephone, toll free at (800) 248-7690.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

