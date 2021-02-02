Otter Tail Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) announced today the Board of Directors increased the company’s quarterly common stock dividend to $0.39 per share. The increase brings the annual indicated dividend rate to $1.56 per share, an $.08 increase over the 2020 rate. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

This 5.4 percent increase demonstrates our strong commitment to our shareholders and shows the confidence the board of directors has in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings and cash flows. We expect future dividend increases to be in line with earnings growth while maintaining a targeted payout ratio in the range of 60 to 70 percent.