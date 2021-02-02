 

Total Voting Rights

02.02.2021   

﻿ Schlieren/Switzerland, 02 February 2021


In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, ARYZTA AG advises that:

The total number of registered shares of nominal value CHF0.02 each in issue as of the date of this notice is 993,105,727

The Company holds 1,320,510 registered shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights is 991,785,217

The above figure of 991,785,217 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the (Irish) Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

This announcement is made by ARYZTA arising from the requirements of its secondary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

ARYZTA AG ('ARYZTA') is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Zurich, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on the ISE Irish Exchange (SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).

Enquiries:
Paul Meade,  Head of Communications, ARYZTA AG
paul.meade@aryzta.com





Wertpapier


