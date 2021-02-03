Küsnacht February 3, 2021

Bellevue expands its product offering in the field of private equity

Bellevue Group AG is strengthening its private equity arm with the launch of the BB Entrepreneur Private strategy, an investment vehicle focused on growth financing for small and mid-sized Swiss companies. Following the successful closing of the venture capital firm BB Pureos Bioventures in September of 2020, Bellevue is now launching a new initiative to strengthen the Swiss SME landscape.

Swiss SMEs (small and mid-sized enterprises) are known for their strong innovation skills and they often offer long-term growth potential with high margins. This is all the more so if the SME is a family or an owner-managed business. Until now, however, it has been difficult for investors to gain access to the Swiss SME market because of a lack of suitable private equity (PE) vehicles. With the launch of BB Entrepreneur Private, a private equity fund established in collaboration with prominent business families, Bellevue can now offer qualified investors a vehicle for investing in fast-growing Swiss SMEs.

Bellevue employs teams of competent professionals with many years of experience in the fields of private equity and family-run or owner-managed companies. This enables it to anticipate new opportunities at an early stage, and provides investors with access to innovative, value-creating investment solutions beyond the mainstream.

Bellevue's acquisition of the private equity boutique adbodmer AG in the summer of 2019 expanded its investment expertise significantly. As an established player in the PE business with an excellent network of business contacts, adbodmer specializes in direct equity investments, constructing exclusive investment opportunities that it skillfully oversees until an exit is arranged. Selective cooperation between Bellevue Asset Management and adbodmer increases the flow of high-quality deals and enhances value creation.