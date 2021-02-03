 

PST Entrusted with Construction of New Shopping Centre Senukai in Vilnius

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 10:02  |  36   |   |   

Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract for construction of the building for the new shopping centre Senukai in Vilnius. It will be located in the area of shopping and entertainment centres to be created next to the Pilaite Neighbourhood near Pilaite Avenue and Western Bypass. The project value exceeds 7 mln. Euros (incl. VAT).

The contract has been signed with the future owner of the building – Delta turtas UAB (KS Holding Group). The construction activities will be started this February with completion scheduled in November. They will include construction of the shopping premises covering the gross floor area of approx. 9600 square meters, territory landscaping, pedestrian and bicycle paths, driveways. A parking lot for 225 cars is planned next to the shopping centre.

The ground floor of the building will be equipped with trade, storage and auxiliary premises, and the mezzanine office will house administrative offices. There is also an outdoor exhibition area nearby, where seasonal trade in plants and other goods will take place.

More information:
Managing Director
Egidijus Urbonas
Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PST Entrusted with Construction of New Shopping Centre Senukai in Vilnius Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST) has signed the contract for construction of the building for the new shopping centre Senukai in Vilnius. It will be located in the area of shopping and entertainment centres to be created next to the Pilaite …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
Nokia ships its 100 millionth fiber solution helping TDS to introduce 10G speeds
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Biofrontera AG: Ludwig Lutter appointed new Chief Financial Officer effective March 1, 2021
Asia Broadband Retains Integrity Media for Investor Relations and Corporate Communication
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Biogen and Eisai Announce FDA’s 3-Month Extension of Review Period for the Biologics License ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus