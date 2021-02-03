EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Full Year 2020 Results
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Company Information
St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -
Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Notice of Full Year 2020 Results
3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a
leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, will announce its Full Year results for the twelve
months ended 31 December 2020, on Thursday 4 March 2021.
There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930
CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.
For further information:
FTI Consulting, London
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com
Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting, London
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4829127
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
