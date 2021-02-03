--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Company InformationSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium European Real Estate LimitedNotice of Full Year 2020 Results3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), aleading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail realestate in Central Europe, will announce its Full Year results for the twelvemonths ended 31 December 2020, on Thursday 4 March 2021.There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.For further information:FTI Consulting, London+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davisscatrium@fticonsulting.comFurther inquiry note:FTI Consulting, London+44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davisscatrium@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4829127OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited