Company Information

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Notice of Full Year 2020 Results

3 February 2021. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a
leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, will announce its Full Year results for the twelve
months ended 31 December 2020, on Thursday 4 March 2021.

There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930
CET. Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.

For further information:
FTI Consulting, London
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
scatrium@fticonsulting.com



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4829127
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE LIMITED GIBT DAS ENGÜLTIGE ERGEBNIS DES RÜCKKAUFANGEBOTS BEKANNT
11:18 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
29.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
29.01.21
EANS-Gesamtstimmrechte: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und des Kapitals gemäß § 135 Abs. 1 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
29.01.21
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / ATRIUM SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES 2.625% COUPON, EUR300 MILLION INAUGURAL GREEN BOND DUE SEPTEMBER 2027 UNDER ITS EMTN PROGRAMME
27.01.21
EANS-Adhoc: ATRIUM KÜNDIGT RÜCKKAUFSANGEBOT FÜR 2022 FÄLLIGE TEILSCHULDVERSCHREIBUNGEN VORBEHALTLICH DES ERFOLGREICHEN ABSCHLUSSES DER EMISSION ENER NEUEN SENIOR ANLEIHE AN
27.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
20.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
20.01.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
20.01.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
4
Atrium hohe dividendenrendite