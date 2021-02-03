TrueBlue Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Fourth quarter revenue was $519 million, a decrease of 12 percent compared to revenue of $591 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income per diluted share was $0.23 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.33, a decrease of 15 percent compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.39 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full-year revenue was $1.8 billion, a decrease of 22 percent compared to 2019. Net loss per diluted share was $4.01 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.61 in 2019. Adjusted net income 1 per diluted share was $0.43 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $2.05 in 2019.

“We saw steady improvement in our year-over-year revenue declines during the back half of the year, and we took the right actions to improve profitability, positioning the company for long-term growth as the economy continues to recover,” said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. “In addition to improving revenue trends, we sustained our cost discipline during the fourth quarter to drive growth of 25 percent in income from operations. I am extremely proud of the entire TrueBlue team for coming together and staying true to our mission of connecting people and work.

“We continue to invest in our digital strategies,” Mr. Beharelle continued. “PeopleReady’s JobStack app has been a critical tool for us during the pandemic, allowing us to connect with associates and clients safely during these tough times. Heavy users of the app demonstrated disproportionately higher revenue growth. Looking ahead, our technology investments have us well-positioned to gain market share during the recovery and beyond.”

2021 Outlook

TrueBlue is providing certain forward-looking information to help investors form their own estimates, which can be found in the quarterly earnings presentation filed today.

Management will discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results on a webcast at 2:30 p.m. PST (5:30 p.m. EST), today, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The webcast can be accessed on TrueBlue’s website: www.trueblue.com.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

1 See the financial statements accompanying the release and the company’s website for more information on non-GAAP terms.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to our plans and expectations, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements including: (1) national and global economic conditions, (2) the continued impact of COVID-19 and related economic impact and governmental response, (3) our ability to access sufficient capital to finance our operations, including our ability to comply with covenants contained in our revolving credit facility, (4) our ability to attract and retain clients, (5) our ability to attract sufficient qualified candidates and employees to meet the needs of our clients, (6) our ability to maintain profit margins, (7) new laws, regulations, and government incentives that could affect our operations or financial results, (8) our ability to successfully execute on business strategies to further digitize our business model, and (9) any reduction or change in tax credits we utilize, including the Work Opportunity Tax Credit. Other information regarding factors that could affect our results is included in our Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Any other references to future financial estimates are included for informational purposes only and subject to risk factors discussed in our most recent filings with the SEC.

In addition, we use several non-GAAP financial measures when presenting our financial results in this document. Please refer to the reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix to this document and on our website at www.trueblue.com under the Investor Relations section for additional information on both current and historical periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended 52 weeks ended (in thousands, except per share data) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Revenue from services $ 518,634 $ 591,040 $ 1,846,360 $ 2,368,779 Cost of services 397,837 442,205 1,405,715 1,748,831 Gross profit 120,797 148,835 440,645 619,948 Selling, general and administrative expense 103,626 132,475 408,307 516,220 Depreciation and amortization 8,029 9,021 32,031 37,549 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — 175,189 — Income (loss) from operations 9,142 7,339 (174,882 ) 66,179 Interest expense and other income, net 1,943 2,014 1,620 3,865 Income (loss) before tax expense (benefit) 11,085 9,353 (173,262 ) 70,044 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,059 638 (31,421 ) 6,971 Net income (loss) $ 8,026 $ 8,715 $ (141,841 ) $ 63,073 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ (4.01 ) $ 1.63 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ (4.01 ) $ 1.61 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 34,529 37,843 35,365 38,778 Diluted 34,954 38,348 35,365 39,179

TRUEBLUE, INC. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,507 $ 37,608 Accounts receivable, net 278,343 342,303 Other current assets 38,035 41,822 Total current assets 378,885 421,733 Property and equipment, net 71,734 66,150 Restricted cash and investments 240,534 230,932 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 123,802 311,171 Other assets, net 165,622 106,169 Total assets $ 980,577 $ 1,136,155 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities $ 268,967 $ 230,806 Long-term debt — 37,100 Other long-term liabilities 274,420 242,276 Total liabilities 543,387 510,182 Shareholders’ equity 437,190 625,973 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 980,577 $ 1,136,155

TRUEBLUE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 52 weeks ended (in thousands) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (141,841 ) $ 63,073 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 32,031 37,549 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge 175,189 — Provision for doubtful accounts 6,300 7,661 Stock-based compensation 9,113 9,769 Deferred income taxes (26,791 ) 1,263 Non-cash lease expense 15,195 14,823 Other operating activities (686 ) (1,589 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts divested: Accounts receivable 57,146 5,450 Income tax receivable (1,122 ) (6,480 ) Other assets (2,124 ) (12,575 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (6,561 ) 6,921 Accrued wages and benefits 55,053 (9,494 ) Workers’ compensation claims reserve (125 ) (10,828 ) Operating lease liabilities (14,562 ) (15,178 ) Other liabilities (3,684 ) 3,166 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,531 93,531 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (27,066 ) (28,119 ) Divestiture of business — 215 Payments for company-owned life insurance (12,031 ) (12,210 ) Purchases of restricted available-for-sale investments (2,896 ) (7,667 ) Sales of restricted available-for-sale investments 12,311 20,859 Purchases of restricted held-to-maturity investments (32,495 ) (22,963 ) Maturities of restricted held-to-maturity investments 27,561 28,254 Other 205 — Net cash used in investing activities (34,411 ) (21,631 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchases and retirement of common stock (52,346 ) (38,826 ) Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 922 1,329 Common stock repurchases for taxes upon vesting of restricted stock (2,438 ) (2,222 ) Net change in revolving credit facility (37,100 ) (42,900 ) Other (1,540 ) (296 ) Net cash used in financing activities (92,502 ) (82,915 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 623 936 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 26,241 (10,079 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 92,371 102,450 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 118,612 $ 92,371

TRUEBLUE, INC. SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) 13 weeks ended 52 weeks ended (in thousands) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Revenue from services: PeopleReady $ 297,471 $ 364,801 $ 1,099,462 $ 1,474,062 PeopleManagement 179,306 171,344 586,822 642,233 PeopleScout 41,857 54,895 160,076 252,484 Total company $ 518,634 $ 591,040 $ 1,846,360 $ 2,368,779 Segment profit (1): PeopleReady $ 16,198 $ 17,963 $ 43,200 $ 82,106 PeopleManagement 5,654 2,778 11,717 12,593 PeopleScout 4,450 5,407 4,525 37,831 Total segment profit 26,302 26,148 59,442 132,530 Corporate unallocated expense (4,608 ) (5,190 ) (20,714 ) (21,870 ) Total company Adjusted EBITDA (2) 21,694 20,958 38,728 110,660 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (3) (186 ) (240 ) (495 ) (960 ) Acquisition/integration costs — 50 — (1,562 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — (175,189 ) — Gain on deferred compensation assets (4) (1,725 ) (495 ) (1,725 ) (495 ) Workforce reduction costs (5) 19 (2,829 ) (12,570 ) (3,301 ) COVID-19 government subsidies (6) (964 ) — 6,211 — Other adjustments, net (7) (1,667 ) (1,084 ) 2,189 (614 ) EBITDA (2) 17,171 16,360 (142,851 ) 103,728 Depreciation and amortization (8,029 ) (9,021 ) (32,031 ) (37,549 ) Interest expense and other income, net 1,943 2,014 1,620 3,865 Income (loss) before tax expense (benefit) 11,085 9,353 (173,262 ) 70,044 Income tax expense (benefit) (3,059 ) (638 ) 31,421 (6,971 ) Net income (loss) $ 8,026 $ 8,715 $ (141,841 ) $ 63,073

(1) We evaluate performance based on segment revenue and segment profit. Segment profit includes revenue, related cost of services, and ongoing operating expenses directly attributable to the reportable segment. Segment profit excludes depreciation and amortization expense, unallocated corporate general and administrative expense, interest expense, other income, income taxes, and other adjustments not considered to be ongoing. (2) See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table on the next page for definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. (3) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates. (4) Gain realized on sale of deferred compensation mutual funds to purchase corporate owned life insurance policies. (5) Workforce reduction costs for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019, the workforce reductions costs were primarily associated with employee reductions in the PeopleReady business. (6) Net impact of COVID-19 related government subsidies. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020, we received government subsidies of $2.7 million and $9.9 million, respectively. We elected to distribute a portion of the total benefit for the year to our employees in the form of a $3.7 million bonus, resulting in a net cost of $1.0 million for Q4 and a net benefit of $6.2 million for the fiscal year. (7) Other adjustments for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020 primarily include lease expense of $0.7 million incurred during the build-out phase of our Chicago office, amortization of software as a service assets of $0.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense, and implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively. For the 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020, these expenses were offset by a $6.3 million benefit from a reduction in expected costs to comply with the Affordable Care Act. Other adjustments for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019 primarily include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively, and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. For the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019, these expenses were slightly offset by $3.9 million of workers’ compensation benefit related to additional insurance coverage associated with former workers’ compensation carriers that are in liquidation.

TRUEBLUE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP key financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP Measure Definition Purpose of Adjusted Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA excludes from net income (loss): - interest expense and other income, net, - income taxes, and - depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, further excludes: - Work Opportunity Tax Credit third-party processing fees, - acquisition/integration costs, - goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge, - gain on deferred compensation assets, - workforce reductions costs, - COVID-19 government subsidies, and - other adjustments, net. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business. - Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies. - Provides a measure, among others, used in the determination of incentive compensation for management. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share Net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, excluding: - amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses, - acquisition/integration costs, - workforce reduction costs, - COVID-19 government subsidies - other adjustments, net, - tax effect of each adjustment to U.S. GAAP net income (loss), and - adjustment of income taxes to our normalized long-term expected tax rate for periods prior to Q2 2020. - Enhances comparability on a consistent basis and provides investors with useful insight into the underlying trends of the business.



- Used by management to assess performance and effectiveness of our business strategies.

1. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(Unaudited) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 13 weeks ended 52 weeks ended (in thousands, except for per share data) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 8,026 $ 8,715 $ (141,841 ) $ 63,073 Amortization of intangible assets of acquired businesses 2,028 4,003 10,144 17,899 Acquisition/integration costs — (50 ) — 1,562 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — 175,189 — Workforce reduction costs (1) (19 ) 2,829 12,570 3,301 COVID-19 government subsidies, net (2) 964 — (6,211 ) — Other adjustments, net (3) 1,667 1,084 (2,189 ) 614 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (loss) (4) (1,280 ) (1,102 ) (28,729 ) (3,273 ) Adjustment of income taxes to normalized effective rate (5) — (671 ) (3,719 ) (2,835 ) Adjusted net income $ 11,386 $ 14,808 $ 15,214 $ 80,341 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.33 $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 2.05 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 34,954 38,348 35,658 39,179

2. RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Q4 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 13 weeks ended 52 weeks ended (in thousands) Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Dec 27, 2020 Dec 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 8,026 $ 8,715 $ (141,841 ) $ 63,073 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,059 638 (31,421 ) 6,971 Interest expense and other (income), net (1,943 ) (2,014 ) (1,620 ) (3,865 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,029 9,021 32,031 37,549 EBITDA 17,171 16,360 (142,851 ) 103,728 Work Opportunity Tax Credit processing fees (6) 186 240 495 960 Acquisition/integration costs — (50 ) — 1,562 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge — — 175,189 — Gain on deferred compensation assets (7) 1,725 495 1,725 495 Workforce reduction costs (1) (19 ) 2,829 12,570 3,301 COVID-19 government subsidies, net (2) 964 — (6,211 ) — Other adjustments, net (3) 1,667 1,084 (2,189 ) 614 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,694 $ 20,958 $ 38,728 $ 110,660

(1) Workforce reduction costs for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020 were primarily due to employee reductions as part of our cost management actions in response to COVID-19. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019, the workforce reductions costs were primarily associated with employee reductions in the PeopleReady business. (2) Net impact of COVID-19 related government subsidies. For the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020, we received government subsidies of $2.7 million and $9.9 million, respectively. We elected to distribute a portion of the total benefit for the year to our employees in the form of a $3.7 million bonus, resulting in a net cost of $1.0 million for Q4 and a net benefit of $6.2 million for the fiscal year. (3) Other adjustments for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020 primarily include lease expense of $0.7 million incurred during the build-out phase of our Chicago office, amortization of software as a service assets of $0.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively, which is reported in selling, general and administrative expense, and implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.1 million and $0.9 million, respectively. For the 52 weeks ended December 27, 2020, these expenses were offset by a $6.3 million benefit from a reduction in expected costs to comply with the Affordable Care Act. Other adjustments for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019 primarily include implementation costs for cloud-based systems of $0.6 million and $3.2 million, respectively, and amortization of software as a service assets of $0.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. For the 52 weeks ended December 29, 2019, these expenses were slightly offset by $3.9 million of workers’ compensation benefit related to additional insurance coverage associated with former workers’ compensation carriers that are in liquidation. (4) Total tax effect of each of the adjustments to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) using the effective rate for the respective periods in 2020 and the expected long-term ongoing rate of 14 percent for Q4 and fiscal year 2019. (5) Adjustment of the effective income tax rate to the expected long-term ongoing rate of 14 percent for Q4 and fiscal year 2019. Beginning in Q2 2020, we decided not to adjust our GAAP tax rate in our adjusted net income (loss) calculation until our profitability rises to a more substantial level. Thus the adjustment for fiscal year 2020 relates to the Q1 2020 adjustment of the effective income tax rate to the long-term ongoing rate of 12 percent expected at that time. (6) These third-party processing fees are associated with generating the Work Opportunity Tax Credits, which are designed to encourage employers to hire workers from certain targeted groups with higher than average unemployment rates. (7) Gain realized on sale of deferred compensation mutual funds to purchase corporate owned life insurance policies.

