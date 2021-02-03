 

Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 22:15  |  41   |   |   

MARION, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 26, 2020.

Highlights (vs. year-ago, third quarter results):

  • Net sales increased 23.3% to 484.4 million.
  • Gross margin percentage increased from 13.3% to 16.0% as compared to the prior year three months due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume in the third quarter of 2021.

“Our results for the quarter reflect the gain on sale of our prepared foods business as well as continued strong sales in our core business. I remain humbled by the dedication of all of our loyal employees during the pandemic as we continue to help do our part in meeting customer needs with our products,” stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):

  • Net sales increased 13.1% to $1,162.9 million.
  • Gross margin percentage increased from 9.3% to 15.1% as compared to the prior year year-to-date mostly due to higher selling prices and higher sales volume in the first nine months of 2021.

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from over 1,600 American farms. Seneca holds the largest share of the retail private label, food service, and export canned vegetable markets, distributing to over 90 countries.   Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Green Valley, CherryMan, READ, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips.  Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Stock Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures—Operating Income Excluding LIFO and Plant Restructuring Impact, EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA

Operating income excluding LIFO and plant restructuring, EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a basis for comparison to companies that do not use LIFO or have plant restructuring to enhance the understanding of the Company’s historical operating performance. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported Operating Income excluding LIFO and plant restructuring.

    Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended
    In millions   In millions
    12/26/2020   12/28/2019   12/26/2020   12/28/2019
    FY 2021   FY 2020   FY 2021   FY 2020
                 
Operating income, as reported: $ 90.6   $ 33.1   $ 148.5   $ 43.4  
                 
LIFO credit   (4.7 )   (11.3 )   (4.3 )   (7.5 )
                 
Plant restructuring (credit) charge   (0.1 )   0.8     0.2     6.7  
                 
Operating income, excluding LIFO and plant restructuring impact $ 85.8   $ 22.6   $ 144.4   $ 42.6  
                 

Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash charges and credits related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

    Nine Months Ended
EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA:   December 26, 2020   December 28, 2019
    (In thousands)
         
Earnings from continuing operations $ 111,271   $ 30,166  
Income tax expense   29,479     9,357  
Interest expense, net of interest income   4,586     9,183  
Depreciation and amortization   24,302     22,644  
Interest amortization   (206 )   (209 )
LIFO EBITDA   169,432     71,141  
LIFO credit   (4,268 )   (7,457 )
FIFO EBITDA $ 165,164   $ 63,684  
         

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained in this release contains, or may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers (including statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates” or similar expressions) with respect to various matters.

Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are:

  • general economic and business conditions;
  • cost and availability of commodities and other raw materials such as vegetables, steel and packaging materials;
  • transportation costs;
  • climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;
  • availability of financing;
  • leverage and the Company’s ability to service and reduce its debt;
  • potential impact of COVID-19 related issues at our facilities;
  • foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;
  • effectiveness of the Company’s marketing and trade promotion programs;
  • changing consumer preferences;
  • competition;
  • product liability claims;
  • the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;
  • changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, United States, foreign and local governmental regulations, including environmental and health and safety regulations; and
  • other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC.

Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
Timothy J. Benjamin, Chief Financial Officer
315-926-8100

Seneca Foods Corporation
Unaudited Selected Financial Data
               
For the Periods Ended December 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019
(In thousands of dollars, except share data)
               
               
  Third Quarter   Year-to-Date
  Fiscal 2021   Fiscal 2020   Fiscal 2021   Fiscal 2020
               
Net sales $ 484,392     $ 392,971     $ 1,162,851   $ 1,027,898  
               
Plant restructuring (credit) expense (note 2) $ (118 )   $ 793     $ 169   $ 6,745  
               
Other operating income, net (note 3) $ 35,351     $ 1,617     $ 33,716   $ 8,618  
               
Operating income (note 1) $ 90,560     $ 33,115     $ 148,545   $ 43,443  
Loss (income) from equity investment   (728 )     -       752     -  
Other (income) loss   (234 )     (1,656 )     2,457     (5,263 )
Interest expense, net   1,531       2,690       4,586     9,183  
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes $ 89,991     $ 32,081     $ 140,750   $ 39,523  
               
Income tax expense from continuing operations   17,531       7,653       29,479     9,357  
               
Earnings from continuing operations   72,460       24,428       111,271     30,166  
Earnings from discontinued operations (net of tax)   -       955       -     955  
Net earnings $ 72,460     $ 25,383     $ 111,271   $ 31,121  
                             
Basic earnings per share:                            
Continuing operations $ 7.96     $ 2.65     $ 12.18   $ 3.23  
Discontinued operations $ -     $ 0.10     $ -   $ 0.10  
Net basic earnings per common share $ 7.96     $ 2.75     $ 12.18   $ 3.33  
                   
                   
Diluted earnings per share:                  
Continuing operations $ 7.90     $ 2.63     $ 12.09   $ 3.20  
Discontinued operations $ -     $ 0.10     $ -   $ 0.10  
Net diluted earnings per common share $ 7.90     $ 2.73     $ 12.09   $ 3.31  
               
Note 1:  The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on third quarter pre-tax results increased operating earnings by
              $4,656,000 for the three month period ended December 26, 2020 and increased operating earnings by $11,337,000 for the
               three month period ended December 28, 2019.      
              The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on third quarter pre-tax results increased operating earnings by
              $4,268,000 for the nine month period ended December 26, 2020 and increased operating earnings by $7,457,000 for the nine
              month period ended December 28, 2019.        
Note 2:  The nine month period ended December 26, 2020 included a restructuring charge of $169,000 primarily related to closed
              plants in the Northwest, of which $227,000 was related to severance and $44,000 was related to lease impairments partially offset
              by a $102,000 credit of a former grower payment. The nine month period ended December 28, 2019 included a restructuring charge
              of $6,745,000 primarily for lease impairments (including accelerated amortization of $5,266,000) and equipment moves for plants in
              the Midwest and Northwest.          
Note 3:  During the nine months ended December 26, 2020, the Company recorded a gain of $35,660,000 from the sale of it's prepared food
             business, a loss of $405,000 on the disposal of equipment from a sold Northwest plant and a loss of $365,000 from the sale of unused
             fixed assets. The Company also recorded a charge of $1,174,000 for a supplemental early retirement plan. Other operating income
             for the nine months ended December 28, 2019 includes a gain on the partial sale of a plant in the Midwest and Northwest of
             $5,479,000 and a gain on the sale of unused fixed assets of $3,139,000.    
Note 4: The Company uses the "two-class" method for basic earnings per share by dividing the earnings attributable to
             common shareholders by the weighted average of common shares outstanding during the period.
               



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020 MARION, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 26, 2020. Highlights (vs. year-ago, third quarter results): …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Alto Ingredients Awarded Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Certification
Novo Receives Final Regulatory Approvals and Provides an Operational Update From Beatons Creek
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units