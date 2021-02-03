 

Exco Technologies Limited 2020 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2021. A total of 25,898,338 Common Shares or 65.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

  Votes
For 		Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan 94.3%  5.7% 
Darren M. Kirk 99.6%  0.4% 
Robert B. Magee 99.7%  0.3% 
Colleen M. McMorrow 99.6%  0.4% 
Paul E. Riganelli 86.4%  13.6% 
Brian A. Robbins 95.1%  4.9% 
Anne Marie Turnbull 99.7%  0.3% 

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately  4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com                      


Appendix A
         
VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
Resolution Votes For Votes
Withheld/Against
#   % #   %
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director 24,259,472 94.3 % 1,476,854 5.7 %
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director 25,634,418 99.6 % 101,908 0.4 %
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director 25,662,302 99.7 % 74,024 0.3 %
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director 25,643,474 99.6 % 92,852 0.4 %
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director 22,231,147 86.4 % 3,505,179 13.6 %
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director 24,465,389 95.1 % 1,270,937 4.9 %
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director 25,668,461 99.7 % 67,865 0.3 %
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors 25,810,217 99.7 % 88,121 0.3 %
         
         
Notes:        
(1) Based on proxies submitted        
(2) 162,012 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,898,338 shares (65.95%) were voted by proxy.



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

