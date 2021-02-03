Exco Technologies Limited 2020 Annual Meeting Results

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2021. A total of 25,898,338 Common Shares or 65.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:



Votes

For Votes

Withheld/Against Edward H. Kernaghan 94.3% 5.7% Darren M. Kirk 99.6% 0.4% Robert B. Magee 99.7% 0.3% Colleen M. McMorrow 99.6% 0.4% Paul E. Riganelli 86.4% 13.6% Brian A. Robbins 95.1% 4.9% Anne Marie Turnbull 99.7% 0.3%

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.