Exco Technologies Limited 2020 Annual Meeting Results
TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2021. A
total of 25,898,338 Common Shares or 65.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director
nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Votes
For
|
Votes
Withheld/Against
|Edward H. Kernaghan
|94.3%
|5.7%
|Darren M. Kirk
|99.6%
|0.4%
|Robert B. Magee
|99.7%
|0.3%
|Colleen M. McMorrow
|99.6%
|0.4%
|Paul E. Riganelli
|86.4%
|13.6%
|Brian A. Robbins
|95.1%
|4.9%
|Anne Marie Turnbull
|99.7%
|0.3%
Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com
|Appendix A
|VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|
Votes
Withheld/Against
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director
|24,259,472
|94.3
|%
|1,476,854
|5.7
|%
|Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director
|25,634,418
|99.6
|%
|101,908
|0.4
|%
|Elect Robert B. Magee as Director
|25,662,302
|99.7
|%
|74,024
|0.3
|%
|Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director
|25,643,474
|99.6
|%
|92,852
|0.4
|%
|Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director
|22,231,147
|86.4
|%
|3,505,179
|13.6
|%
|Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director
|24,465,389
|95.1
|%
|1,270,937
|4.9
|%
|Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director
|25,668,461
|99.7
|%
|67,865
|0.3
|%
|Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors
|25,810,217
|99.7
|%
|88,121
|0.3
|%
|Notes:
|(1) Based on proxies submitted
|(2) 162,012 shares were not voted for Directors
|(3) 25,898,338 shares (65.95%) were voted by proxy.
