 

WSP Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Results Release Date

MONTREAL, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal results on February 24, 2021 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on February 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-647-427-2309 or 1-866-521-4907 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors.

A presentation of the 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal highlights and results will be accessible on February 24, 2021 after market close under the “Investors” section of the WSP website.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

ABOUT WSP
As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property & Buildings, Environment, Power & Energy, Resources and Industry sectors, as well as offering strategic advisory services. WSP's global experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, environmental specialists and surveyors, in addition to other design, program and construction management professionals. Our talented people are well positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever clients need us. wsp.com.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud
Chief Financial Officer
WSP Global Inc.
Tel : 438-843-7317
alain.michaud@wsp.com  

 




