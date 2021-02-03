 

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.02.2021, 23:25  |  46   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, February 25, 2021, Eastern Time (“ET”). The Company will then host a conference call to review the results that afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website at www.kl.gold.

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 2:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 3578964

Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 968-2183

International Callers: +1 2363892444

Webcast url: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947662/AFEE3DD0266ED9B152C88BEDC9F7ED9D

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884
E-mail: mutting@kl.gold




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details and Agenda for Shareholder Conference Call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9: 00 AM
Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Standard Lithium Ltd. Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded 5.7 million euro cruise ship contract with major European shipbuilder
Overstock Scheduled to Release Q4 2020 Financial Results on February 24
Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes Outlook for Sugar and ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Goldexperte Bußler: Gold im Tal der Tränen?
13.01.21
10 Top-Aktien, die für 2021 enormen Vermögenszuwachs versprechen(1) 
12.01.21
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Production, Company Repurchases 20 Million Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
1.551
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. - Der neueste Gold Midtier
18.08.20
22
Kirkland Gold - und das Suflid-Erz in Australien