 

HOYLU AB ANNOUNCES USER NUMBERS AND ARR FOR JANUARY 2021

Stockholm, Sweden, February 4, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced user numbers and Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR)” as of the end of January 2021.
- The number of Total Users reached 37,000, up 12% from 33,000 at the end of December 2020.
- The number of Paying Users grew to almost 6,500, up 17% from 5,500 at the end of December 2020.
- ARR, including long term service contracts, reached MSEK 28.5 as of the end of January 2021, up 7% from MSEK 26.7 as of the end of December 2020.

“As a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, Hoylu will be providing user numbers and ARR numbers on a monthly basis in order to improve transparency”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

The report for January 2021 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on February 4, 2021.

Attachment




Disclaimer

