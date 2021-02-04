HOYLU AB ANNOUNCES USER NUMBERS AND ARR FOR JANUARY 2021

“As a Software as a Service (SaaS) company, Hoylu will be providing user numbers and ARR numbers on a monthly basis in order to improve transparency”, said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

Stockholm, Sweden, February 4, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced user numbers and Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR)” as of the end of January 2021. - The number of Total Users reached 37,000, up 12% from 33,000 at the end of December 2020. - The number of Paying Users grew to almost 6,500, up 17% from 5,500 at the end of December 2020. - ARR, including long term service contracts, reached MSEK 28.5 as of the end of January 2021, up 7% from MSEK 26.7 as of the end of December 2020.

The report for January 2021 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).



About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com

