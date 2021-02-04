 

Blue Apron to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 18

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 3502596. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.

A recording of the webcast will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com following the conference call. Additionally, a replay of the conference call can be accessed until Thursday, February 25, 2021 by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, utilizing the conference ID 10152088.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to their customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.



