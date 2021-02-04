Blue Apron to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 18

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results prior to the opening of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The release will be followed by a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, hosted by Blue Apron Chief Executive Officer Linda Findley Kozlowski and Chief Financial Officer Randy Greben, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and business outlook.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 883-0383 or (412) 902-6506, utilizing the conference ID 3502596. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com.