HMS Networks completes repurchase of shares

HMS Networks AB (publ) has on February 4, 2021 purchased 50,000 shares (ISIN SE0009997018) for a price of SEK 308.65 per share. HMS Networks’ holdings of own shares amounts to 204,916 after the repurchase. The total number of outstanding shares in the company is 46,818,868. The repurchase has been made on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983