 

DGAP-Adhoc OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.02.2021, 17:37  |  132   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders

04-Feb-2021 / 17:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders

- Offer period to last from 18 February 2021 to 4 March 2021

- Subscription price fixed at EUR 1.00 per new share

- Subscription ratio fixed at 10:3

- Issue proceeds earmarked mainly for acquisition of joint venture partner KMI Cleaning Solutions Inc.

Berlin, 04 February 2021 - The Executive Board of OTI Greentech AG ('OTI', WKN A2TSL2) today adopted a resolution, approved the Supervisory Board, to implement a cash capital increase by way of a rights issue. Up to 2,177,235 new shares will be issued at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per share, making use of a portion of Authorised Capital. Subject to BaFin's approval of OTI's Securities Information Sheet, the offer period will run from 18 February 2021 to 4 March 2021 (midnight). The subscription ratio is 10:3, which means that 3 new shares can be subscribed for 10 old shares. There are no plans to trade in subscription rights. Shares not subscribed will subsequently be offered in a private placement to a limited number of qualified investors at a price of at least EUR 1.00 per share. The gross issue volume amounts to up to around EUR 2.18 million, with the largest portion being earmarked for financing the acquisition of joint venture partner KMI Cleaning Solutions Inc. (see ad hoc announcement dated 15 October 2020). The remaining funds are to be used for further acquisitions, investments in product development and the expansion of the company's sales organisation. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2020. As a result of the issuance of the new shares, the share capital of OTI Greentech AG will increase from EUR 7,257,458.00 to up to EUR 9,434,693.00, divided into the same number of shares. After completion of the capital increase, the new shares are to be introduced into existing trading on the Regulated OTC Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. The capital increase is backed by the Executive Board and major shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders 04-Feb-2021 / 17:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem ...
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als ...
Manz AG opens up access to the growth market of functional printing
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (2) 
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart erhält weiteren Entwicklungsauftrag für Batterieintegration
DGAP-News: Sweet Earth: Sweet Earth und Frosty's Extracts LLC schließen eine Liefervereinbarung ab
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG to implement cash capital increase with subscription rights to shareholders
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million ...
Titel
Corestate PropBlog: Marktzyklen für Büroimmobilien seit dem Jahr 2000 - eine Blaupause für die aktuelle Situation?
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Börse Hannover: Rebalancing GERMAN GENDER INDEX - Zwölf Unternehmen neu im Index
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Verkauf der Gallus-Gruppe an benpac holding ag nicht vollzogen
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: Finanzierungszusage der UniCredit als weiterer Meilenstein der Pyramid-Transaktion
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (48) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Altaktionäre (deutsch)
17:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht der Altaktionäre

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:12 Uhr
41
OTI Greentech AG