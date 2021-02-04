[iliad press release] iliad successfully completes a €1,300 million bond issue



The iliad Group has today successfully placed a dual-tranche bond issue representing a total €1,300 million.



This is the largest bond issue carried out by an unrated issuer since iliad’s previous dual-tranche issue in April 2018.

The main features of the issue are as follows:

Tranche 1: €600 million worth of 3-year bonds (maturing on February 11, 2024), with an annual coupon of 0.750%.



Tranche 2: €700 million worth of 7-year bonds (maturing on February 11, 2028), with an annual coupon of 1.875%.



The issue was highly successful, attracting total demand of around €3.9 billion. This strong investor demand testifies to the quality of iliad’s recent acquisition of the Polish telecoms operator, Play, as well as iliad’s solid strategy and outlook.



The issue has enabled the Group to take advantage of the current good market conditions to complete the refinancing of its acquisition of Play, and has reinforced iliad’s financial structure.

The issue also strengthens iliad’s position as the leading unrated issuer in the European senior bond market, with more than €4.4 billion in bonds outstanding. iliad carried out its last bond issue in June 2020.

The Joint Lead Managers for the issue were Banco Sabadell, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole-CIB, CIC Market Solutions, Helaba, ING, JP Morgan, La Banque Postale, Natixis, SMBC Nikko, Société Générale and UniCredit.

