 

DGAP-Adhoc SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase

04-Feb-2021 / 20:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase
 

ZUG, Switzerland; February 04, 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, announces that it has today received a letter of intent to subscribe to new shares in the recently announced cash capital increase from Barracuda Group Limited ("Barracuda"). Barracuda intends to subscribe to 1,000,000 new shares in a private placement at a price of CHF 70 each from the capital increase resolved on January 7, 2021, excluding the subscription rights of current shareholders. With the realisation of the subscription, the resolved capital increase in the volume of CHF 70 million would be fully placed.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Explanatory part

SunMirror plans to use the proceeds from the capital increase to expand its portfolio and business activities in tier-one jurisdictions. This includes Europe and Australia, where SunMirror holds prospecting and mining rights for promising projects. Opus Capital Switzerland AG acted as lead advisor in the capital increase and was mandated, among other duties, with structuring the transaction. In addition, the company acted as arranger of the transaction.

