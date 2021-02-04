DGAP-Adhoc SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG receives letter of intent from Barracuda Group Ltd. to subscribe to CHF 70 million capital increase
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
ZUG, Switzerland; February 04, 2021 - SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in raw materials such as gold, lithium and other metals and minerals, announces that it has today received a letter of intent to subscribe to new shares in the recently announced cash capital increase from Barracuda Group Limited ("Barracuda"). Barracuda intends to subscribe to 1,000,000 new shares in a private placement at a price of CHF 70 each from the capital increase resolved on January 7, 2021, excluding the subscription rights of current shareholders. With the realisation of the subscription, the resolved capital increase in the volume of CHF 70 million would be fully placed.
