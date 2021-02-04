Arrow Electronics Again Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies List

This marks the 21 st time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors, and analysts.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has again been named to FORTUNE’s “ World’s Most Admired Companies” list, topping the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category for the eighth consecutive year.

“Arrow is honored to be recognized again as the most admired company in our industry,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow. “Arrow’s long-standing recognition in FORTUNE’s Most Admired Companies is due to our dedicated employees who go up and beyond to help our customers and suppliers every day, and we’ve seen that more than ever amid the extraordinary challenges the world faced in 2020.”

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list recognizes companies based on nine criteria, including innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products/services, and global competitiveness.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005877/en/