Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Please follow the below web address to register for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. Upon registering, you will be provided call details and a unique ID. There will be a reminder email sent out to all registered participants.

Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3247336

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through March 18, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 3247336

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.



