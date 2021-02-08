 

DGAP-News Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.02.2021, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec

08.02.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec
 
Revenue in first three months back to prior-year level; increase in operating profit due to lower costs
 

JENA, 8 February 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG!
Long
Basispreis 124,64€
Hebel 9,02
Ask 1,52
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 154,29€
Hebel 8,12
Ask 1,69
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €368.9m in the first three months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €369.7m), corresponding to a decline of just -0.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +2.6%) compared with the year-ago period, which had not yet been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to €73.4m (prior year: €56.8m). The EBIT margin was 19.9% (prior year: 15.4%).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: "This is a good start to the new fiscal year, particularly in light of the pandemic, which is still ongoing in many markets. Our diversified portfolio has once again proven to be robust. I am particularly pleased with the strong contributions to growth from the Asia/Pacific region and the good cost discipline within the Company, which played a major role in the development of earnings."

SBU Ophthalmic Devices records sales growth again for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

Revenue in the Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) increased by 5.2% in the first three months of fiscal year 2020/21 (adjusted for currency effects: +8.2%) to €283.4m (prior year: €269.4m). Recurring revenue from consumables, implants and services made significant contributions to growth. Revenue in the SBU Microsurgery fell by -14.7% (adjusted for currency effects: -12.3%), to €85.5m (prior year: €100.3m). On a currency-adjusted basis, orders received in the SBU Microsurgery were already back to the prior year's level.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec 08.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Solutiance AG beschließt angekündigte Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur Finanzierung weiteren ...
EQS-Adhoc: Update regarding Financial Calendar
EQS-Adhoc: Aktualisierung Finanzkalender
EQS-News: Relief Affirms Initiation of Phase 2/3 Trial of Inhaled RLF-100(TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI(TM)) in ...
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
DGAP-News: Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt den Beginn der Phase-2/3-Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 (TM) (Aviptadil; ZYESAMI ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG supports schools in need that lack digital teaching materials due to the Corona crisis
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG unterstützt bedürftige Schulen, denen es durch die Corona-Krise an digitalen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
Manz AG eröffnet sich Zugang zum Zukunftsmarkt Funktionaler Druck
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordjagd geht weiter
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung der Automobilrennsportlegende Michael ...
Augsburger Aktienbank AG: Verkauf des Leasinggeschäfts an PEAC Finance
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 (deutsch)
07:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec startet erfolgreich in das Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
05:49 Uhr
Carl Zeiss Meditec bilanziert erstes Quartal
31.01.21
Carl Zeiss Meditec – Die Aktie des Medizintechnikers dürfte nach einem Pullback wieder interessant werden!
25.01.21
So tickt die Börse: Kursrallye hievt viele Aktien zweistellig in die Höhe
23.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 03/21
21.01.21
DZ BANK stuft CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Halten'
20.01.21
BERENBERG belässt CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Hold'
20.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG auf 'Buy'
20.01.21
LYNX: Carl Zeiss Meditec: Na also, geht doch!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
659
Carl Zeiss Meditec