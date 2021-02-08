DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results Successful start to FY 2020/21 for Carl Zeiss Meditec 08.02.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec generated revenue of €368.9m in the first three months of fiscal year 2020/21 (prior year: €369.7m), corresponding to a decline of just -0.2% (adjusted for currency effects: +2.6%) compared with the year-ago period, which had not yet been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) increased to €73.4m (prior year: €56.8m). The EBIT margin was 19.9% (prior year: 15.4%).

Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: "This is a good start to the new fiscal year, particularly in light of the pandemic, which is still ongoing in many markets. Our diversified portfolio has once again proven to be robust. I am particularly pleased with the strong contributions to growth from the Asia/Pacific region and the good cost discipline within the Company, which played a major role in the development of earnings."

SBU Ophthalmic Devices records sales growth again for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic

Revenue in the Ophthalmic Devices strategic business unit (SBU) increased by 5.2% in the first three months of fiscal year 2020/21 (adjusted for currency effects: +8.2%) to €283.4m (prior year: €269.4m). Recurring revenue from consumables, implants and services made significant contributions to growth. Revenue in the SBU Microsurgery fell by -14.7% (adjusted for currency effects: -12.3%), to €85.5m (prior year: €100.3m). On a currency-adjusted basis, orders received in the SBU Microsurgery were already back to the prior year's level.