 

McLaren Racing and Splunk Announce Multi-Year Formula 1 Partnership Extension

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, and McLaren Racing have today announced a multi-year partnership extension which will see Splunk continue as an official McLaren Technology Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team and McLaren Group.

Beginning in 2020, Splunk collaborated with McLaren to deploy its Data-to-Everything Platform to enhance performance across the McLaren Racing team by bringing data to every question, decision and action on and off the track. Splunk will continue to capture data from across the McLaren Group infrastructure, network and server environment. This also spans the McLaren Racing function, within the team’s Formula 1 cars, to assist in accelerating operations and performance.

As part of the partnership, the Splunk brand will be represented on the McLaren Formula 1 driver overalls of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, on the team kit and on the sidepod and cockpit of the McLaren Formula 1 MCL35M race cars.

“Over the past 12 months, our work with Splunk has been incredibly beneficial to our team,” said Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing. “ In the fast-paced and technological environment of Formula 1, data is a core element to our team and is integral in how we effectively and efficiently operate. We are delighted to announce this partnership extension with Splunk, which allows us to continue to deploy their expertise and Data-to-Everything Platform, providing our team with valuable insights to further strengthen our operations and performance.”

“High performance on the race track comes down to split-second decisions and data is the key to making that happen,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “Splunk’s Data-to-Everything Platform provides the McLaren Racing team with powerful insights and machine learning capabilities that enable the team to turn their data into doing. We’re excited to extend our partnership with the team both on and off the racetrack.”

For more information about Splunk’s partnership with McLaren, visit the Splunk website.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966, since when McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt and the Indianapolis 500 three times.

McLaren Racing currently competes in Formula 1 globally and INDYCAR in the US. The team will contest the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. In 2021 McLaren Racing will race in the INDYCAR Series with drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. Juan Pablo Montoya will compete for the team at the 105th running of the Indy 500 in the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, and analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McLaren Racing and Splunk Announce Multi-Year Formula 1 Partnership Extension Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, and McLaren Racing have today announced a multi-year partnership extension which will see Splunk continue as an official McLaren Technology Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Air Liquide and Siemens Energy to Develop a Large Scale Electrolyzer Partnership for Sustainable ...
Fiverr Reveals Official Super Bowl Ad Spot “Opportunity Knocks” with Four Seasons Total ...
Exclusive! T-Mobile Reveals Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Origin Story with Adam Levine & Much More
United Kingdom Offshore Wind: Total and GIG successful in securing seabed lease rights to jointly develop 1.5 GW offshore wind ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to ...
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to ...
Sypris Wins Awards From Two High-Pressure Energy Projects
HCL Technologies Marks $10B Revenue Milestone, Thanks Employees Worldwide with Special Bonus
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Splunk to Announce Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 3, 2021
02.02.21
DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
30.01.21
INVESTOR REMINDER:   Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of February 2, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
30.01.21
SPLUNK 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Splunk Inc. - SPLK
30.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
27.01.21
IMPORTANT FILING DEADLINE: February 2, 2021 Important Filing Deadline in Splunk Investor Class Action - Contact Labaton Sucharow LLP
27.01.21
IMPORTANT FILING DEADLINE:   February 2, 2021 Important Filing Deadline in Splunk Investor Class Action - Contact Labaton Sucharow LLP
27.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Splunk, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
26.01.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against Splunk, Inc. (SPLK) and February 2 Deadline
25.01.21
SPLK Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Splunk Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 2, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
32
Splunk - Begriffserklärung und Wissenswertes über diesen Newcomer