 

EANS-Voting Rights Österreichische Post AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

08.02.2021, 15:00   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Overview

1. Issuer: Österreichische Post Aktiengesellschaft
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Morgan Stanley
City: Wilmington, Delaware
Country: USA
4. Name of shareholder(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.2.2021
6. Total positions
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 0,06 % | 3,74 % | 3,79 % | 67 552 638 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 0,35 % | 3,71 % | 4,06 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000APOST4_|_______________|_________37_398|_______________|__________0,06_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|____________37_398_____________|_____________0,06_%_____________|

____________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG|
|2018________________________________________________________________________|
| | | | Number of | |
| | | | voting | |
| | | |rights that may| |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the| rights |
Disclaimer

