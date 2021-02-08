OneMain Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Net income was $730 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $855 million for the full year of 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $5.41 in the full year of 2020, compared to $6.27 in the prior year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) today reported pretax income of $476 million and net income of $359 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $344 million and $261 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $2.67 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.91 in the prior year quarter.

On February 8, 2021, OneMain declared a dividend of $3.95 per share payable on February 25, 2021 to record holders of the company's common stock as of the close of business on February 18, 2021. The company expects to maintain a minimum quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share going forward. Dividends above the minimum will be evaluated by the Board every first and third quarters, as is consistent with prior quarters and the company's capital allocation strategy.

"Our fourth quarter financial results reflected continued strength across the core drivers of our business, as well as our focused efforts to support customers during this continued period of uncertainty," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "While the macro environment remains uncertain, we have advanced key strategic initiatives over the past year, and feel confident about our ability to add even more value to our customers, shareholders and other stakeholders as the macro environment stabilizes."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment (“C&I”)

C&I generated adjusted pretax income of $498 million and adjusted net income of $373 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $352 million and $268 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.77 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.96 in the prior year quarter.

C&I generated adjusted net income of $819 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $916 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $6.07 for the full year of 2020, compared to $6.72 in the prior year.

Management runs the business based on C&I adjusted net income excluding the change in loan loss reserves net of tax, which was $329 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and represented a 14% increase versus the prior year period. Management believes this reflects the capital generation of the business.

Originations totaled $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 13% from $3.7 billion in the prior year quarter. The percentage of secured originations was 52% in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 54% in the prior year quarter.

Ending net finance receivables reached $18.1 billion at December 31, 2020, down 2% from $18.4 billion at December 31, 2019. Secured receivables were 53% of ending net finance receivables at December 31, 2020, up from 52% at December 31, 2019.

Average net finance receivables were $18.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, down 1% from $18.1 billion in the prior year quarter.

Yield was 24.20% in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 24.09% in the prior year quarter. The increase generally reflected improvement in late stage delinquencies.

Interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.1 billion, reflecting an $8 million decrease compared to the prior year quarter due to lower average receivables, offset by yield improvement.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $130 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $289 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the impact of lower net charge-offs and lower delinquencies.

The 30-89 day delinquency ratio was 2.28% at December 31, 2020, up from 1.95% at September 30, 2020 and down from 2.47% at December 31, 2019.

The 90+ day delinquency ratio was 1.75% at December 31, 2020, up from 1.49% at September 30, 2020 and down from 2.11% at December 31, 2019.

The net charge-off ratio was 4.18% in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from 5.20% in the third quarter of 2020 and down from 5.71% in the prior year quarter.

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $319 million, down 2% from $327 million in the prior year quarter reflecting our cost discipline and lower variable expenses, partially offset by investment in new products and our operating model evolution.

Other

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Other generated an adjusted pretax loss of $2 million, compared to an adjusted pretax loss of $1 million in the prior year quarter. Other consists of our liquidating servicing activity from the SpringCastle Portfolio and our non-originating legacy operations, which primarily include our liquidating real estate loans.

Funding and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2020, the company had principal debt balances outstanding of $18.1 billion, 43% of which was secured and 57% of which was unsecured. The company had $2.3 billion of cash and cash equivalents, which included $211 million of cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Our cash and cash equivalents, together with our potential borrowings of $7.2 billion of undrawn committed capacity under our 13 revolving conduit facilities and $9.2 billion of unencumbered gross finance receivables, provides a liquidity runway in excess of 24 months under numerous stress scenarios and assuming no access to the capital markets. This liquidity runway calculation contemplates all the cash needs of the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance and Other using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) and Other adjusted pretax income (loss) represent income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes direct costs associated with COVID-19, net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, net gain on sale of cost method investment, restructuring charges, additional net gain on sale of SpringCastle interests, lower of cost and fair value adjustment on loans held for sale, and net loss on sale of real estate loans. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the net charge-offs during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company’s reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH’s executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income $ 1,096 $ 1,089 $ 1,107 $ 4,368 $ 4,127 Interest expense (246 ) (255 ) (252 ) (1,027 ) (970 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (134 ) (231 ) (293 ) (1,319 ) (1,129 ) Net interest income after provision for finance

receivable losses 716 603 562 2,022 2,028 Other Revenues: Insurance 109 109 119 443 460 Investment 19 17 24 75 95 Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt (1 ) (38 ) — (39 ) (35 ) Net gain on sale of real estate loans — — — — 3 Other (1) 10 13 19 47 99 Total other revenues 137 101 162 526 622 Other Expenses: Operating expenses (336 ) (320 ) (336 ) (1,329 ) (1,367 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (41 ) (43 ) (44 ) (242 ) (185 ) Total other expenses (377 ) (363 ) (380 ) (1,571 ) (1,552 ) Income before income taxes 476 341 344 977 1,098 Income taxes (2) (117 ) (91 ) (83 ) (247 ) (243 ) Net income $ 359 $ 250 $ 261 $ 730 $ 855 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.7 134.5 136.5 134.9 136.3 Diluted EPS $ 2.67 $ 1.86 $ 1.91 $ 5.41 $ 6.27 Book value per basic share $ 25.61 $ 23.25 $ 31.82 $ 25.61 $ 31.82 Return on assets 6.5 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 3.2 % 3.9 % Provision for finance receivable losses 134 231 293 1,319 1,129 Less: Net charge-offs (189 ) (231 ) (263 ) (997 ) (1,031 ) Change in allowance for finance receivable losses $ (55 ) $ — $ 30 $ 322 $ 98

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) 4Q20, 3Q20, FY20, and FY19 include an additional net gain on the sale of the SpringCastle interests and the fair value impairment of the remaining loans in finance receivables held for sale. FY19 also includes a gain on sale related to an investment held at cost. (2) FY19 include $22 of discrete tax benefits.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,272 $ 1,944 $ 1,227 Investment securities 1,922 1,882 1,884 Net finance receivables 18,084 17,817 18,389 Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves (771 ) (778 ) (793 ) Allowance for finance receivable losses (2,269 ) (2,324 ) (829 ) Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim

reserves and allowance for finance receivable losses 15,044 14,715 16,767 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 451 497 405 Goodwill 1,422 1,422 1,422 Other intangible assets 306 315 343 Other assets (1) 1,054 1,082 769 Total assets $ 22,471 $ 21,857 $ 22,817 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Long-term debt $ 17,800 $ 17,531 $ 17,212 Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities 621 620 649 Deferred and accrued taxes 45 55 34 Other liabilities 564 528 592 Total liabilities 19,030 18,734 18,487 Common stock 1 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,655 1,651 1,689 Accumulated other comprehensive income 94 79 44 Retained earnings 1,691 1,392 2,596 Total shareholders’ equity 3,441 3,123 4,330 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,471 $ 21,857 $ 22,817

(1) Effective 1Q20, the Finance Receivables Held for Sale are included within 'Other assets'. Prior periods' balance sheet presentations have been revised to conform with this new alignment.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of or Quarter-to-Date As of or Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,393 $ 17,116 $ 17,731 $ 17,393 $ 17,731 TDR Net Finance Receivables 691 701 658 691 658 Net Finance Receivables $ 18,084 $ 17,817 $ 18,389 $ 18,084 $ 18,389 Average Net Receivables $ 17,959 $ 17,740 $ 18,103 $ 17,997 $ 17,055 Average Daily Debt Balances 17,327 17,546 17,261 18,080 16,336 Origination Volume 3,206 2,887 3,685 10,729 13,803 Non-TDR Allowance $ 1,955 $ 2,003 $ 557 $ 1,955 $ 557 TDR Allowance 314 321 272 314 272 Allowance $ 2,269 $ 2,324 $ 829 $ 2,269 $ 829 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 11.24 % 11.70 % 3.14 % 11.24 % 3.14 % TDR Allowance Ratio 45.46 % 45.85 % 41.31 % 45.46 % 41.31 % Allowance Ratio 12.55 % 13.05 % 4.51 % 12.55 % 4.51 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 231 $ 274 $ 296 $ 1,162 $ 1,157 Recoveries (42 ) (43 ) (33 ) (165 ) (126 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 189 $ 231 $ 263 $ 997 $ 1,031 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 5.12 % 6.14 % 6.48 % 6.46 % 6.79 % Recovery Ratio (0.94 %) (0.95 %) (0.73 %) (0.92 %) (0.74 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 4.18 % 5.19 % 5.75 % 5.54 % 6.05 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 413 $ 346 $ 453 $ 413 $ 453 30+ Delinquency 729 612 839 729 839 60+ Delinquency 478 397 567 478 567 90+ Delinquency 316 266 386 316 386 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 2.28 % 1.95 % 2.46 % 2.28 % 2.46 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 4.03 % 3.44 % 4.56 % 4.03 % 4.56 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.64 % 2.23 % 3.08 % 2.64 % 3.08 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.75 % 1.49 % 2.10 % 1.75 % 2.10 %

Note: Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. BALANCE SHEET METRICS (UNAUDITED) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,272 $ 1,944 $ 1,227 Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes 211 233 182 Unencumbered personal loans 9,194 8,345 9,879 Undrawn conduit facilities 7,200 7,200 7,100 Long-term debt $ 17,800 $ 17,531 $ 17,212 Less: Junior subordinated debt (172 ) (172 ) (172 ) Adjusted Debt $ 17,628 $ 17,359 $ 17,040 Less: Available cash and cash equivalents (2,061 ) (1,711 ) (1,045 ) Net Adjusted Debt $ 15,567 $ 15,648 $ 15,995 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 3,441 $ 3,123 $ 4,330 Less: Goodwill (1,422 ) (1,422 ) (1,422 ) Less: Other intangible assets (306 ) (315 ) (343 ) Plus: Junior subordinated debt 172 172 172 Adjusted Tangible Common Equity $ 1,885 $ 1,558 $ 2,737 Plus: Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (1) 1,702 1,742 630 Adjusted Capital $ 3,587 $ 3,300 $ 3,367 Net Leverage (Net Adjusted Debt to Adjusted Capital) 4.3 x 4.7 x 4.8 x

(1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2020 and a 24% tax rate for 2019.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON RECEIVABLES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Revenue (1) 26.4 % 25.7 % 26.8 % 25.9 % 26.8 % Net Charge-Off (4.2 %) (5.2 %) (5.8 %) (5.5 %) (6.0 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 22.2 % 20.5 % 21.1 % 20.3 % 20.7 % Operating Expenses (7.4 %) (7.2 %) (7.3 %) (7.4 %) (8.0 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 14.8 % 13.4 % 13.7 % 12.9 % 12.7 % Interest Expense (5.5 %) (5.7 %) (5.5 %) (5.7 %) (5.7 %) Change in Allowance 1.2 % — % (0.7 %) (1.8 %) (0.6 %) Income Tax Expense (2.6 %) (2.1 %) (1.8 %) (1.4 %) (1.4 %) Return on Receivables 8.0 % 5.6 % 5.7 % 4.1 % 5.0 %

Note: All ratios are based on consolidated results as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Consumer & Insurance $ 491 $ 351 $ 354 $ 1,021 $ 1,168 Other (4 ) (2 ) (1 ) (9 ) (3 ) Segment to GAAP Adjustment (11 ) (8 ) (9 ) (35 ) (67 ) Income Before Income Taxes - GAAP basis $ 476 $ 341 $ 344 $ 977 $ 1,098 Pretax Income - Segment Accounting Basis $ 491 $ 351 $ 354 $ 1,021 $ 1,168 Direct Costs Associated with COVID-19 5 4 — 17 — Acquisition-Related Transaction and Integration Expenses 1 2 (2 ) 11 14 Net Loss on Repurchases and Repayments of Debt (1) 1 35 — 36 30 Net Gain on Sale of Cost Method Investment — — — — (11 ) Restructuring Charges — 1 — 7 5 Consumer & Insurance Adjusted Pretax Income (non-GAAP) $ 498 $ 393 $ 352 $ 1,092 $ 1,206 Pretax Loss - Segment Accounting Basis $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (9 ) $ (3 ) Additional Net Gain on Sale of SpringCastle Interests — (4 ) — (4 ) (7 ) Lower of Cost or Fair Value Adjustment (2) 2 4 — 7 — Net Loss on Sale of Real Estate Loans (3) — — — — 1 Other Adjusted Pretax Loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (6 ) $ (9 ) Springleaf Debt Discount Accretion $ (3 ) $ (4 ) $ (5 ) $ (18 ) $ (21 ) OMFH LLR Provision Catch-up (4 ) — (3 ) (8 ) (22 ) OMFH Receivable Premium Amortization — — (2 ) (2 ) (13 ) OMFH Receivable Discount Accretion 2 2 3 13 12 Other (6 ) (6 ) (2 ) (20 ) (23 ) Total Segment to GAAP Adjustment $ (11 ) $ (8 ) $ (9 ) $ (35 ) $ (67 )

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Amounts differ from those presented on "Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)" page as a result of purchase accounting adjustments that are not applicable on a Segment Accounting Basis. (2) In 4Q20, 3Q20, and FY20, the carrying value of our remaining real estate loans classified in finance receivables held for sale exceeded their fair value, and accordingly, the loans have been marked to fair value with an impairment being recorded in other revenue. (3) In FY19, the gain on the sale of the real estate loans sold has been combined with the resulting fair value impairment of the remaining loans in finance receivables held for sale.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF KEY SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Consumer & Insurance $ 18,091 $ 17,826 $ 18,421 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (7 ) (9 ) (32 ) Net Finance Receivables - GAAP basis (1) $ 18,084 $ 17,817 $ 18,389 Consumer & Insurance $ 2,283 $ 2,342 $ 849 Other — — — Segment to GAAP Adjustment (14 ) (18 ) (20 ) Allowance for Finance Receivable Losses - GAAP basis (1) $ 2,269 $ 2,324 $ 829

(1) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, we converted all purchased credit impaired finance receivables to purchased credit deteriorated finance receivables in accordance with ASC Topic 326, which resulted in the gross-up of net finance receivables and allowance for finance receivable losses of $15 on January 1, 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income $ 1,093 $ 1,086 $ 1,101 $ 4,353 $ 4,114 Interest expense (242 ) (250 ) (247 ) (1,007 ) (947 ) Provision for finance receivable losses (130 ) (232 ) (289 ) (1,313 ) (1,105 ) Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses 721 604 565 2,033 2,062 Insurance 109 109 119 443 460 Investment 19 17 24 75 96 Other 9 8 15 33 63 Total other revenues 137 134 158 551 619 Operating expenses (319 ) (302 ) (327 ) (1,250 ) (1,290 ) Insurance policy benefits and claims (41 ) (43 ) (44 ) (242 ) (185 ) Total other expenses (360 ) (345 ) (371 ) (1,492 ) (1,475 ) Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 498 393 352 1,092 1,206 Income taxes (1) (125 ) (99 ) (84 ) (273 ) (290 ) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 373 $ 294 $ 268 $ 819 $ 916 Weighted average number of diluted shares 134.7 134.5 136.5 134.9 136.3 C&I adjusted diluted EPS (2) $ 2.77 $ 2.19 $ 1.96 $ 6.07 $ 6.72

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2020 and a 24% tax rate for 2019. (2) C&I adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as the C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Revenue (1) 26.3 % 26.4 % 26.6 % 25.9 % 26.6 % Net Charge-Off (4.2 %) (5.2 %) (5.7 %) (5.5 %) (6.0 %) Risk Adjusted Margin 22.1 % 21.2 % 20.8 % 20.3 % 20.6 % Operating Expenses (7.1 %) (6.8 %) (7.1 %) (6.9 %) (7.5 %) Unlevered Return on Receivables 15.1 % 14.4 % 13.7 % 13.4 % 13.0 % Interest Expense (5.4 %) (5.6 %) (5.4 %) (5.6 %) (5.5 %) Change in Allowance 1.3 % — % (0.6 %) (1.8 %) (0.4 %) Income Tax Expense (2) (2.8 %) (2.2 %) (1.8 %) (1.5 %) (1.7 %) Return on Receivables 8.3 % 6.6 % 5.9 % 4.5 % 5.4 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. All ratios are shown as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Ratios may not sum due to rounding. (1) Revenue includes interest income on finance receivables plus other revenues less insurance policy benefits and claims. (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2020 and a 24% tax rate for 2019.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER & INSURANCE CAPITAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Provision for finance receivable losses $ 130 $ 232 $ 289 $ 1,313 $ 1,105 Less: Net charge-offs (189 ) (232 ) (261 ) (998 ) (1,028 ) Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP) (59 ) — 28 315 77 Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) 498 393 352 1,092 1,206 Pretax capital generation(1) (non-GAAP) 439 393 380 1,407 1,283 Capital generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) $ 329 $ 294 $ 289 $ 1,056 $ 975 Beginning Adjusted Capital $ 3,300 $ 3,339 $ 3,099 $ 3,367 $ 2,733 Capital Generation, net of tax(1), (2) (non-GAAP) 329 294 289 1,056 975 Less: Common Stock Repurchased and Retired — — — (45 ) — Less: Cash Dividends (61 ) (315 ) (34 ) (807 ) (410 ) Capital Returns (61 ) (315 ) (34 ) (852 ) (410 ) Less: Adjustments to C&I, net of tax (2), (3) (8 ) (43 ) (4 ) (81 ) (55 ) Less: Change in the Assumed Tax Rate (2) — — — (8 ) — Less: Withholding Tax on Share-based Compensation — — — (6 ) (5 ) Less: Adjusted Other Net Loss, net of tax (2) (non-GAAP) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (7 ) Plus: Other Comprehensive Income 15 14 6 50 78 Plus: Purchased Credit Deteriorated Finance Receivables Gross-up, net of tax (2), (4) — — — 11 — Plus: Other Intangibles Amortization 9 9 9 37 45 Plus: Share-based Compensation Expense, net of

forfeitures 4 3 3 17 13 Other 19 (18 ) 13 16 69 Ending Adjusted Capital $ 3,587 $ 3,300 $ 3,367 $ 3,587 $ 3,367

Note: Year-to-Date may not sum due to rounding. (1) Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP) represents adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP) excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP). Capital generation (non-GAAP) represents adjusted net income (non-GAAP) excluding change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax (non-GAAP). (2) Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate for 2020 and a 24% tax rate for 2019. (3) Includes the effects of purchase accounting adjustments excluding loan loss reserves. (4) As a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, we converted all purchased credit impaired finance receivables to purchased credit deteriorated finance receivables in accordance with ASC Topic 326, which resulted in the gross-up of net finance receivables and allowance for finance receivable losses of $15 on January 1, 2020.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. CONSUMER AND INSURANCE SEGMENT - KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) As of or Quarter-to-Date As of or Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Non-TDR Net Finance Receivables $ 17,363 $ 17,083 $ 17,700 $ 17,363 $ 17,700 TDR Net Finance Receivables 728 743 721 728 721 Net Finance Receivables (1) $ 18,091 $ 17,826 $ 18,421 $ 18,091 $ 18,421 Average Net Receivables $ 17,966 $ 17,750 $ 18,136 $ 18,009 $ 17,089 Origination Volume 3,206 2,887 3,685 10,729 13,803 Non-TDR Allowance $ 1,951 $ 1,998 $ 557 $ 1,951 $ 557 TDR Allowance 332 344 292 332 292 Allowance (1) $ 2,283 $ 2,342 $ 849 $ 2,283 $ 849 Non-TDR Allowance Ratio 11.24 % 11.70 % 3.15 % 11.24 % 3.15 % TDR Allowance Ratio 45.55 % 46.33 % 40.46 % 45.55 % 40.46 % Allowance Ratio 12.62 % 13.14 % 4.61 % 12.62 % 4.61 % Gross Charge-Offs $ 231 $ 274 $ 299 $ 1,163 $ 1,172 Recoveries (42 ) (42 ) (38 ) (165 ) (143 ) Net Charge-Offs $ 189 $ 232 $ 261 $ 998 $ 1,028 Gross Charge-Off Ratio 5.12 % 6.15 % 6.53 % 6.46 % 6.86 % Recovery Ratio (0.94 %) (0.95 %) (0.82 %) (0.92 %) (0.84 %) Net Charge-Off Ratio 4.18 % 5.20 % 5.71 % 5.54 % 6.02 % 30-89 Delinquency $ 413 $ 348 $ 455 $ 413 $ 455 30+ Delinquency 729 614 843 729 843 60+ Delinquency 478 398 570 478 570 90+ Delinquency 316 266 388 316 388 30-89 Delinquency Ratio 2.28 % 1.95 % 2.47 % 2.28 % 2.47 % 30+ Delinquency Ratio 4.03 % 3.44 % 4.58 % 4.03 % 4.58 % 60+ Delinquency Ratio 2.64 % 2.23 % 3.09 % 2.64 % 3.09 % 90+ Delinquency Ratio 1.75 % 1.49 % 2.11 % 1.75 % 2.11 %

Note: Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I net finance receivables. Charge-off and recovery ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I average net finance receivables. Numbers may not sum due to rounding. (1) For reconciliation to GAAP, see "Reconciliation of Key Segment Metrics (Unaudited) (Non-GAAP)."

OneMain Holdings, Inc. OTHER (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP) Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date (unaudited, $ in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest income $ 2 $ 1 $ 3 $ 6 $ 9 Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (5 ) Net interest income 1 — 2 2 4 Other revenues 3 4 5 16 26 Other expenses (6 ) (6 ) (8 ) (24 ) (39 ) Adjusted pretax loss (non-GAAP) $ (2 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (6 ) $ (9 ) Net finance receivables held for sale (1) $ 49 $ 54 $ 66 $ 49 $ 66

Note: Other financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. (1) Effective 1Q20, the Net Finance Receivables Held for Sale are included within 'Other assets' on our Consolidated Balance Sheets. Prior periods' balance sheet presentations have been revised to conform with this new alignment.

