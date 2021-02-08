 

AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program Named a 2021 Green Innovation of the Year by Green Builder Media

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance, and sustainable residential and commercial building products, was recently recognized by Green Builder Media with a 2021 Green Innovation of the Year award. AZEK was acknowledged for its FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program (“FULL-CIRCLE”), a professional on-the-ground solution that works directly with dealers, contractors and mill shops to collect, return and recycle scrap PVC from fabrication shops, construction sites and remodeling projects.

FULL-CIRCLE was selected by Green Builder, North America’s leading green residential building media company, for its innovative solution to PVC recycling, where there has historically been a lack of responsible disposal or recycle options for scraps and cuttoffs. Green Builder Media’s annual Sustainability Awards recognize the industry’s most authentic, advanced, beautiful, sustainable projects and the professionals who design and construct them.

“FULL-CIRCLE is an example of how one initiative can reset industry standards, while doing good for the environment and the wider circular economy,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “We are delighted to be recognized for our commitment to ‘Always Doing the Right Thing,’ and look forward to continuing to disrupt the norm, accelerate our use of recycled material and further divert waste from landfills.”

AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program, made possible by the Company’s vertically integrated recycling center Return Polymers, combines innovative product technology with a strong network of distributors, dealers, and direct customer mill shops. The scrap PVC is collected and consolidated by distributors and dealers and brought back to Return Polymers to sort and process. Return Polymers then supplies clean recycled material to AZEK’s manufacturing plants for reuse across the Company’s multiple product lines—bringing the material full-circle. The local, on-the-ground program not only diverts waste from landfills, but also reduces contractors’ overhead waste disposal costs.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our dedication to sustainable innovation,” said Return Polymers President David Foell. “As part of the AZEK family, we at Return Polymers are proud to play a pivotal part in FULL-CIRCLE and the Company’s overall ongoing commitment to build a more sustainable future.”

Products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material, and a majority of TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, and Versatex products are also recyclable at the end of their useful lives. Launched in a beta version in Spring 2020 with a handful of partners, AZEK’s FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program continues to build momentum and local participation. AZEK was also recently awarded the 2020 Vinyl Recycling Award by the Vinyl Sustainability Council for the Company’s increased use of recycled materials, innovative sourcing, and manufacturing procedures.

For additional information on how to participate in the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program, please reach out to your local AZEK sales representative or dealer partner. Learn more at azekco.com/recycling.

About The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the Company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com



