Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Time Change of Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that the Company’s fourth quarter earnings conference call will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The time was changed to accommodate for a high volume of earnings calls scheduled for the previous time. There is no change in the scheduled release of the fourth quarter 2020 results, which is to occur after market close on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.507.5522
International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.6077

Replay Conference Call Details
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1.877.344.7529
International Dial-In Number: 1.412.317.0088
Conference ID: 10151487

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty Trust, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Carla Baca
Associate Vice President, Investor Relations
P: 615.269.8175




