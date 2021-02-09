 

nVent Electric plc Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 12:30  |  15   |   |   

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.nvent.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast by following this link or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 8944616. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on March 23, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials are posted here.

ABOUT NVENT
 nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

nVent Electric plc Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Available on Company's Website nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company’s Investor Relations …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
nVent Introduces High Power Retention Technology With New nVent RAYCHEM HTV Heating Cable
02.02.21
nVent ‘Powers Up’ New nVent HOFFMAN Website for Customers, Making It Easy to Search and Select Products Instantly
19.01.21
nVent Electric plc to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 9
11.01.21
nVent Introduces New Universal Free-Stand Enclosure Portfolio

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
11
nVent Electric Plc -- Elektrik von der Insel